Share
News
Sports
Mohammad Mohebi #8 of Iran warms up between Saman Ghoddos #14 and Ramin Rezaeian #23 Monday before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between Belgium and IR Iran at Los Angeles Stadium.
Mohammad Mohebi #8 of Iran warms up between Saman Ghoddos #14 and Ramin Rezaeian #23 Monday before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between Belgium and IR Iran at Los Angeles Stadium. (Harry How / Getty Images)

Iranian World Cup Fans Defy Regime and FIFA with Banned Displays of Resistance

 By Bryan Chai  June 23, 2026 at 6:34pm
Share

When it comes to matters of Iran, it’s hard for Americans not to view the Islamic Republic through the lens of the United States.

After all, few issues have been as contentious — even among conservatives and Republicans — as the Iran conflict has been during President Donald Trump’s second term.

But if you were to separate Washington, D.C., from Tehran, it’s evident that Iran’s issues run far, far deeper than anything the United States is doing or has done to the Middle Eastern country.

Just look at what’s happening at the 2026 World Cup.

Because of the roiling tensions in Iran, FIFA, the global governing body of soccer and the sole creator, owner, and organizer of the World Cup, had issued a curious rule that Iran’s pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag was to be banned under the league’s stadium code of conduct, according to Politico.

The outlet also reported that a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled in FIFA’s favor recently, upholding the ban.

Much to FIFA and Tehran’s chagrin, both are learning that banning something is actually a very different thing from actually keeping something out of a stadium.

According to ABC News, following Iran’s Sunday match against Belgium (which ended in a draw), “at least one attendee” rushed the field and was detained. Yes, the fan was wearing a pre-revolutionary flag shirt.

And no, that fan wasn’t the only one:

Related:
Markwayne Mullin: Iranians With Regime Ties Sneaking Into US Through Canada for World Cup

Tempers were clearly flaring, as ABC News reported that there had also been scuffles and fisticuffs between Iranian protesters and counter-protesters.

But even if FIFA were to somehow successfully remove these pre-revolutionary flags from existence, Iranian soccer fans who oppose the current regime have no shortage of ways to get their point across.

As the U.K.’s Independent reported, that same game against Belgium was also preceded by a different event that Tehran would probably frown (or worse) on.

During the ceremonial pre-match renditions of the competing countries’ respective national anthems, there were loud and audible boos pouring out when the Iranian national anthem began to play. And that wasn’t the first time.

Similar boos rained down before Iran’s earlier match against New Zealand (which also ended in a draw).

And yes, this disdain for the current Iranian regime is trickling onto the players.

“It’s a government team,” one fan — sporting a pre-revolutionary flag — told Politico. “This is bittersweet. It’s the first time that Iran has a chance of making it out of the group stage, because last time they were in the Group of Death. But it’s like: how happy can you really be?”

Iran is still very much alive in the World Cup, with a critical group play match against Egypt slated for Friday.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Iranian World Cup Fans Defy Regime and FIFA with Banned Displays of Resistance
ESPN Analyst Loses Arm in Serious Car Crash
Dozens of Dem Lawmakers Push to Make Sure Parents Can't Tell If Kids' TV Shows Push Transgender Ideology
Report: Dem Sen. Ruben Gallego Charged Campaign for Disney Vacations, Super Bowl Expenses
Tyler Robinson's Transgender Lover Given Immunity for Statement to Prosecutors
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation