Iran stoked Middle East tensions Saturday by seizing a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Commandos who boarded the ship from a helicopter took control of the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, according to Reuters. Iran claimed the ship was linked to Israel.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said the ship was diverted to Iranian waters after an Iranian Revolutionary Guard helicopter boarded the vessel.

#NEW: Video of the hijacking of the MSC Aries by the IRGC pic.twitter.com/AlANlpbAYM — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) April 13, 2024

MSC leases the Aries from Gortal Shipping, which is an affiliate of Zodiac Maritime, which is in part owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

British marine safety firm Ambrey said Zodiac Maritime “has encountered Iranian hostile acts in the past due to its Israeli ownership,” adding: “Israeli-owned shipping is advised to reconsider transiting the Strait of Hormuz. All merchant shipping is advised to remain cautious and report any unusual activity,” according to The Washington Post.

Iran has been saying it will strike back at Israel for an April 1 attack in Syria that killed seven Revolutionary Guard officers.

Will the United States go to war with Iran? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

MSC said it was working “with the relevant authorities” to free it and the 25 crew aboard from Iran, according to Reuters.

Al Arabiya reports that container ship MSC ARIES was taken over by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz. The ship, flying the flag of Portugal, is apparently managed by Zodiac Maritime, a company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer. pic.twitter.com/azD0AYZrZm — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 13, 2024

“Iran will bear consequences for choosing to escalate this situation any further,” Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

“Israel is on high alert. We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond,” he also said, according to NBC.

🇮🇷🇮🇱 Iran seized the Israeli ship MSC ARIES in the Strait of Hormuz. This is a big game changer. This once again is confirming that the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar are helping Israel bypass the Houthi blockade by land route from the UAE port. Iran is now cutting… pic.twitter.com/D47J0jbvRU — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) April 13, 2024

Israel Katz, Israel’s minister of foreign affairs minister, said Iran was “a criminal regime that supports Hamas’ crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law,” according to The New York Times.

On Tuesday, Alireza Tangsiri, the naval head of the Revolutionary Guards, said Iran could close the Strait of Hormuz, if it wishes.

The Times reported that Iran has seized shipping in the past.

In January, a tanker laden with oil was seized near Oman. The same helicopter tactics were used.

The United States has said Iran has interfered with more than a dozen ships in recent years.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.