Venezuelan migrants deported from the U.S. disembark from a Venezuelan airline Conviasa plane upon arrival at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, on Feb. 24. (Pedro Mattey - AFP / Getty Images)

IRS and ICE Enact Significant Deportation Agreement

 By Jack Davis  April 8, 2025 at 7:06am
The Department of Homeland Security has formed a partnership with the Internal Revenue Service to track down illegal immigrants who defy judicial orders to be removed from America.

The report from Fox News said that a formal memorandum of understanding has been filed in court that outlines a process for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to use taxpayer information to locate illegal immigrants, according to Fox News.

“The Internal Revenue Service and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement have entered into a memorandum of understanding to establish a clear and secure process to support law enforcement’s efforts to combat illegal immigration,” a Treasury Department representative said.

“The bases for this MOU are founded in longstanding authorities granted by Congress, which serve to protect the privacy of law-abiding Americans while streamlining the ability to pursue criminals,” the statement said.

“After four years of Joe Biden flooding the nation with illegal aliens, President Trump’s highest priority is to ensure the safety of the American people,” the statement continued.

A senior Treasury Department official Fox did not name said those targeted have remained in the U.S. after being given 90 days to leave the country following a judge’s final removal order.

The senior official said that the partnership relies upon a pre-existing commitment that obligates the IRS to assist in criminal matters.

A report in The Washington Post that was filed prior to any agreement being finalized said that DHS officials want to use IRS records for the addresses and contact information of illegal immigrants.

The report said that DHS officials first expected to ask about the status of 2 million people, but later upped that to 7 million people.

Is this deal a good idea?

A partnership would represent a sea change for the IRS, which in February rejected a pair of DHS requests.

Homeland Security officials sought the addresses of 700,000 illegal immigrants and to have investigations opened into businesses suspected of hiring illegal immigrants, the Post reported.

Then-acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell turned down the requests.

O’Donnell has since retired and been replaced by acting IRS Commissioner Melanie Krause, who has indicated she wants the IRS to work with DHS.

Although illegal immigrants do not have Social Security numbers, the IRS gives them a taxpayer identification number, so they can pay taxes while they are in the country illegally.

As part of the Trump administration’s push to send illegal immigrants out of the country, it announced Monday that any illegal immigrants in the country on parole from using the CBP One app are to leave “immediately,” according to the Associated Press.

The app was used by about 900,000 illegal immigrants. It allowed illegal immigrants to stay in the U.S. for two years and provided work authorization through their parole.

“Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security,” a Department of Homeland Security representative said.

