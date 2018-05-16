SECTIONS
World News
Print

Israel Sends Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Strip, Hamas Turns It Away

By Rebekah Baker
May 16, 2018 at 11:00am

Print

Two large Israeli trucks filled with humanitarian aid supplies were turned away by Hamas at the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, The Jerusalem Post reported. The aid was intended to provide relief for medical shortages following days of violent conflict on the Israel-Gaza border.

Israeli Defense Forces said it sent truckloads of vital medical equipment through the Kerem Shalom crossing, a border crossing on the Gaza-Israel border managed by Israel Airports Authority, “due to severe humanitarian conditions in the Hamas-controlled enclave.”

While Hamas refused any help that came from Israel, it did accept four trucks of aid from the Palestinian Authority and two trucks from UNICEF.

“In addition to 53 tons of medical equipment set to be transported into Gaza this week via the crossing, the increased Israeli aid included more than 14,000 units of intravenous infusions, 40 medical basins, 20 medical examination couches, 25 infusion stands, 85,000 disinfectant pads and 12,500 bandages,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

Hamas refused the aid despite the director of Gaza’s Shifa Hospital, Ayman Al-Sahabani, saying medical supplies are quickly running out, Reuters reported.

“We are talking about 25 times the capacity of the emergency department, with all the big challenges and the shortage of medicine and medical supplies that has reached critical levels,” he said. “A lot of these patients are waiting their turn to enter the operating rooms.”

Two days of clashes between IDF troops and thousands of Palestinian rioters have brought deadly results on the Israel-Gaza border, following America’s decision to open its embassy in Jerusalem.

Do you think Israel is responding to these attacks appropriately?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Palestinians and Hamas terrorists have been violently demonstrating at various locations along the border, setting tires of fire, launching incendiary kites toward Israel and throwing Molotov cocktails, according to the IDF.

Israel soldiers responded to the attacks and some 50-plus Palestinians have been killed.

“The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, following a joint investigation conducted by the army and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), that at least 24 of the Palestinians killed during Monday’s riots were terrorists, mostly belonging to Hamas and some to Islamic Jihad. Hamas claims a total of 62 Gazans were killed that day,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

An IDF spokesman, Ronen Manelis, said Hamas is paying families to protest, and is planning to use the protests as cover to abduct soldiers, The Times of Israel reported.

RELATED: Turkey Calls for Islamic World To Unite Against Israel, ‘Should Move as One, with One Voice’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the violent clashes via Twitter on Monday.

“Each country must protect its borders,” his post roughly translates, according to The Daily Wire. “Hamas’ terrorist organization states that it intends to destroy Israel and send thousands to breach the border fence to realize this goal. We will continue to act firmly to protect our sovereignty and our citizens.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Hamas, Israel, Israel Defense Forces IDF

By: Rebekah Baker on May 16, 2018 at 11:00am

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Comedian ‘Jokes’ About Killing ICE Agents, Ends Up on Wrong End of DHS Home Raid

Andrew Kerr

former U.S. President Barack H. Obama

Lawsuit Filed Against Barack Obama’s Presidential Center

Scott Kelnhofer

Hawaii Eruption Has Some Experts Worried About US West Coast

Jack Davis

donald trump

President Trump Has Heartbreaking Message About His Mother: ‘I Miss Her a Lot’

Randy DeSoto

Gorka Hammers Dems for Skipping Embassy Opening: ‘More Democrats Have Met with Louis Farrakhan’

Scott Kelnhofer

Lawyer: Mueller Indicted a Company That Didn’t Exist

Rebekah Baker

kim jong un

Breaking: North Korea Threatens To Cancel Peace Meeting with Trump

Tim Pearce

Haley Gives Unequivocal ‘No’ to UN Push for ‘Legally Binding’ Climate Pact with US

Recently Posted