News
News
The Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system, left, intercepts rockets, right, fired by Hamas toward southern Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip as seen in the sky above the Gaza Strip overnight on Friday.
The Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system, left, intercepts rockets, right, fired by Hamas toward southern Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip as seen in the sky above the Gaza Strip overnight on Friday. (Anas Baba - AFP / Getty Images)

Israeli Officials Reportedly Angered by Pressure from Biden: 'Would Israel Dare to Weigh in on the George Floyd Killing?'

Dillon BurroughsMay 19, 2021 at 12:27pm
Combined Shape

President Joe Biden’s attempt to intervene in Israel’s response to rocket attacks from Hamas terrorists has reportedly angered Israeli officials, including one who asked, “Would Israel dare to weigh in on the George Floyd killing?”

Barak Ravid, an Axios columnist, reported the concerns for the outlet on Wednesday. The news follows increased tensions between the Biden administration and Israel as the nation responds to more than 3,000 rockets aimed at its nation’s citizens, according to BBC.

As the Israeli-Hamas conflict entered its 10th day, Biden pressed the Middle East ally to de-escalate its response in Gaza.

Do you think Biden is supporting Israel enough?

“The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a brief statement, according to Reuters.

Trending:
St. Louis Prosecutor Who Charged McCloskeys May Soon Lose Her Law License

“The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed Biden on Wednesday over his call for Israel to “de-escalate” its defensive war against Palestinian Hamas terrorists.

A coalition of GOP senators also held a news conference on Wednesday to address the issue.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted, “The difference between Israel and Hamas: Hamas uses innocent civilians as human shields to protect their missiles. Israel uses missiles to protect its people.”

Related:
Biden Just Pressured Israel's Netanyahu with a Cease-Fire Demand

Cruz added, “[T]he Mainstream Media are happily parroting their propaganda.”

Some Democrats have criticized Israel’s response, alleging the nation is committing “war crimes.”

Adam Milstein, the co-founder of the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation, wrote, “Despite the slanderous claims of anti-Israel individuals, the IDF is going above and beyond to minimize civilian casualties.”

As Israel continues to respond in the protection of its citizens, Biden’s attempts to intervene have shown little impact, instead increasing frustrations between America and its Middle East ally.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Combined Shape
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Israeli Officials Reportedly Angered by Pressure from Biden: 'Would Israel Dare to Weigh in on the George Floyd Killing?'
Trump Issues Blistering Response to NY AG's Criminal Investigation Announcement: 'Something That Happens in Failed Third World Countries'
Governor Signs Bipartisan Heartbeat Bill Into Law to Save Lives 'From the Ravages of Abortion'
Prominent Music Star Comes Out as 'Non-Binary' and Demands People Use Different Pronouns
St. Louis Attorney Who Famously Brandished Gun While Defending Home from BLM Announces Run for Office
See more...

Conversation