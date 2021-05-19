President Joe Biden’s attempt to intervene in Israel’s response to rocket attacks from Hamas terrorists has reportedly angered Israeli officials, including one who asked, “Would Israel dare to weigh in on the George Floyd killing?”

Barak Ravid, an Axios columnist, reported the concerns for the outlet on Wednesday. The news follows increased tensions between the Biden administration and Israel as the nation responds to more than 3,000 rockets aimed at its nation’s citizens, according to BBC.

As the Israeli-Hamas conflict entered its 10th day, Biden pressed the Middle East ally to de-escalate its response in Gaza.

“The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a brief statement, according to Reuters.

“The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed Biden on Wednesday over his call for Israel to “de-escalate” its defensive war against Palestinian Hamas terrorists.

Biden is calling for Israel to de-escalate while the terrorist group Hamas is still firing rockets at Israeli citizens. It would be unacceptable if one of our allies called for de-escalation if Washington DC were targeted by rockets. We must stand with Israel against terrorism. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 19, 2021

A coalition of GOP senators also held a news conference on Wednesday to address the issue.

The United States will always stand firmly with our ally Israel, especially in the fight against terror. Join us at approx. 12:30pm EST as members of the Senate Republican Conference discuss why our support must never waver. Tune in here ⤵️ https://t.co/1UO578qzFF — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) May 19, 2021

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted, “The difference between Israel and Hamas: Hamas uses innocent civilians as human shields to protect their missiles. Israel uses missiles to protect its people.”

The difference between Israel and Hamas: Hamas uses innocent civilians as human shields to protect their missiles. Israel uses missiles to protect its people. pic.twitter.com/ZPcyBoYIJJ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 19, 2021

Cruz added, “[T]he Mainstream Media are happily parroting their propaganda.”

Even though Hamas is the one killing innocent civilians by using them as human shields, Democrats and the Mainstream Media are happily parroting their propaganda. pic.twitter.com/Juzvzc20gH — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 19, 2021

Some Democrats have criticized Israel’s response, alleging the nation is committing “war crimes.”

Adam Milstein, the co-founder of the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation, wrote, “Despite the slanderous claims of anti-Israel individuals, the IDF is going above and beyond to minimize civilian casualties.”

Despite the slanderous claims of anti-Israel individuals, the IDF is going above and beyond to minimize civilian casualties. Watch this footage of how they called off a strike today due to the presence of civilians pic.twitter.com/fUN0Z4wuvo — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) May 16, 2021

As Israel continues to respond in the protection of its citizens, Biden’s attempts to intervene have shown little impact, instead increasing frustrations between America and its Middle East ally.

