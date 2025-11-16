IVF Jewelry? Brazen Use of Discarded Embryos Induces Massive Christian Backlash

For every baby born through IVF, several others are usually selectively aborted, indefinitely frozen, or brazenly discarded.

Rather than any of those options, IVF parents can now turn their unused IVF babies into jewelry, pointing to a sick reality about the way in which our culture — and especially reproductive so-called medicine — views children as commodities.

IVF, or in-vitro fertilization, combines sperm and egg cells in a laboratory setting to create human offspring, some of which are implanted in the womb and provided a chance at life.

Because so many embryos end up unused through this process, parents are left with the uncomfortable question of what they should do with those embryos once they decide that they are done having children.

A company called Blossom Keepsake is offering any “IVF mama” the chance to turn those babies into rings and other types of “embryo keepsake jewellery.”

“Hey IVF mama, your journey might be over, but those tiny embryos still hold so much love and meaning,” an Instagram post from Blossom Keepsake said.

“When it feels impossible to make that decision, remember… there’s another way,” it continued.

“You can honour them, keep them close, and let them become part of your story forever.”

Christians reacted strongly against screenshots of the post on social media platform X, noting how Blossom Keepsake was merely the logical extension of the ways in which reproductive so-called medicine reduces children to mere commodities.

“Anything for more profit. They stopped at respecting human life a long time ago,” Katy Faust, the founder of children’s rights group Them Before Us, posted on X.

Anything for more profit. They stopped at respecting human life a long time ago. https://t.co/9JVgh8SJ6x — Katy Faust (@Advo_Katy) November 1, 2025

Kristin Collier, a professor of medicine at the University of Michigan, wrote that “embryo keepsake jewellery” indeed “makes sense in a culture that increasingly sees children as products to be bought and optimized.”

“embryo keepsake jewelry” makes sense in a culture that increasingly sees children as products to be bought and optimized https://t.co/z0ogtxFXcl — Kristin M. Collier, MD (@HSRdirector) November 1, 2025

One user observed that “the logical conclusion of IVF was always and quite literally children as accessories.” Another noticed the jewelry is “imprisoning a soul in an object.”

Because life starts at conception, which is biologically called fertilization, Christians must affirm that all IVF embryos are image-bearers of God, not commodities to be used, discarded, or neglected at the will of their parents.

There are people who struggle with infertility, and we should find God-honoring ways to help them bring children into the world, including through medical care.

The children who entered the world through IVF are also precious, regardless of the circumstances of their conception.

But IVF, broadly speaking, is just one of many ways in which our culture disregards God’s design, treating children as accessories to bring happiness to adults instead of infinitely valuable people worthy of love and sacrifice.

The IVF jewelry may be an especially extreme example, but at least it’s honest.

