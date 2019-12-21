'Harry Potter' Author JK Rowling Sparks Outrage from LGBT Advocates with Gender Tweet

J.K. Rowling, the author of the beloved “Harry Potter” series, came under attack Thursday for a tweet defending a researcher who lost her job for saying that “men cannot change into women.”

Rowling tweeted Thursday in defense of British researcher Maya Forstator, who lost her job after tweeting that “men cannot change into women,” the Independent reported Thursday.

“Dress however you please,” Rowling tweeted. “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”

The Harry Potter author included the hashtags #IStandWithMaya and #ThisIsNotADrill in her tweet.

Dress however you please.Call yourself whatever you like.Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.Live your best life in peace and security.But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

Rowling’s tweet drew ire from the LGBTQ community as left-wing critics labeled her a “TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

“Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling made a bold statement against transgender equality on Twitter, confirming to her millions of followers that she is sympathetic to transgender exclusionary radical feminists (TERFs),” wrote LGBTQ Nation writer Alex Bollinger.

Meanwhile, Twitter users reacted to Rowling’s tweet with emotion and anger.

“I grew up as a trans child reading your books as an escape,” one user wrote. “I would often pick out names from characters to give to myself, before I ever felt comfortable in who I was. This decision, to support people that hate me, and want to do me harm. It brings me to tears… Why. Why?”

“My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours,” another user wrote. “It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee. The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up.”

Another user mocked Rowling by tweeting a play on the titles of one of her books, “Harry potter and the transphobe’s stone.”

going full TERF, I see. At least you finally took off that mask for all to see. — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) December 19, 2019

I’m not usually one to rely on your books for political analogy, because they’re for children, obviously, but I think it’s appropriate to make an exception in this case: You’ve just joined the Death Eaters. — Avery Edison (@aedison) December 19, 2019

The saddest thing is that the woman who inspired millions of kids to be good to each other, include each other despite our differences and stand up against those who would oppress us – is now a bigot herself. Good job. — Gilbert Stan (@notCursedE) December 19, 2019

Forstator herself responded to Rowling’s tweet by expressing her thanks for the author’s support.”

“OMG! We are all crying. This is all i wanted for Christmas,” Forstator tweeted.

OMG! We are all crying. This is all i wanted for Christmas https://t.co/5ucPGUHIxY — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) December 19, 2019

A few others showed support for Rowling’s stance.

JK Rowlings is finding out science & facts are offensive & are therefore prohibited on the left. Only feelings rule & so she is now being cancelled by her own people. You can never be woke enough till you accept every last one of their fantasies as reality — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) December 19, 2019

Thank you JK. The rights of women are under threat like never before. Now we can’t even define ourselves. Compelled belief is Orwellian. We all need to be brave & stand up. #IStandWithMaya#ThisIsNotADrill — Josephine Liptrott (@JoLiptrott) December 19, 2019

