Commentary
Jack Posobiec Locked Out of Twitter for Posting Hunter Biden Photo

Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, on Oct. 11, 2012.Pablo Martinez Monsivais / APHunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, on Oct. 11, 2012. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP)

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 15, 2020 at 6:55pm
Twitter reportedly locked conservative commentator Jack Posobiec out of his account for sharing photos of Hunter Biden contained in a New York Post story.

The story dealt with the shady dealings of Hunter and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, in Ukraine.

According to the emails acquired by the Post, “Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”

“The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.”

The Post reported the emails were obtained from a computer dropped off in Hunter Biden’s home state of Delaware in April 2019.

“The customer who brought in the water-damaged MacBook Pro for repair never paid for the service or retrieved it or a hard drive on which its contents were stored, according to the shop owner, who said he tried repeatedly to contact the client,” the Post reported.

The shop owner said the laptop bore a sticker from the Beau Biden Foundation, named for Hunter’s late brother, the former attorney general of Delaware.

The computer’s hard drive contained not only emails but also photos of Hunter and a “raunchy, 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter, who’s admitted struggling with addiction problems, smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images.”

The Post story published four pictures of a man who appeared to be Hunter, including one with what looks like a crack pipe.

Posobiec shared a meme with the four pictures from the Post story, Breitbart reported.

His account was then locked, with a message from Twitter saying it would only be reinstated when he deleted the tweet.

Ryan Fournier, co-chair of Students for Trump, shared the screen shots from Posobiec’s account, adding, “This is ridiculous.”

Senate Republicans posted a video on how Twitter blocked all users from sharing the Post story, also informing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, “see you soon.”

GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, announced plans Thursday to subpoena Dorsey to testify before the committee next week regarding his company’s decision to block the Post story and another about Hunter Biden’s dealings with China.

“Never before have we seen active censorship of a major press publication with serious allegations of corruption of one of the two candidates for president,” Cruz said.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on,” he added.

Hopefully, Twitter will learn a lesson from all this, or Congress, if necessary, will ensure the social media giant does.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
