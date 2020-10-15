Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Senate Judiciary Committee Announces Big Action Against Twitter Amid Censorship Controversy

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published October 15, 2020 at 11:27am
P Share Print

GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, announced plans to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify before the committee regarding his company’s decision to block two New York Post stories.

The stories contained allegations regarding Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s and son Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine and China.

Cruz, with Committee Chair Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina by his side, told reporters on Capitol Hill on Thursday that the committee will vote on a subpoena Tuesday that will require Dorsey to testify on Oct. 23.

“This is election interference, and we are 19 days out from an election,” Cruz said.

“Never before have we seen active censorship of a major press publication with serious allegations of corruption of one of the two candidates for president.”

TRENDING: Jim Acosta Accidentally Admits CNN 'Sucks' in Pathetic Comeback Attempt

“The allegations in the New York Post story, if true, indicate that Vice President Biden lied when he said he had never discussed his son’s business dealings,” Cruz added.

Do you think Twitter engaged in censorship?

He noted the Post has the fourth-largest circulation of any paper in the country, but Twitter blocked it from sharing the story.

The senator recounted that Twitter is not only blocking the Post story about the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine, but also a second story regarding Hunter Biden’s financial relationships within communist China.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on,” Cruz said.

Hawley concurred with Cruz’s assessment.

RELATED: Would-Be Debate Moderator Suspended After Admitting He Lied About Being Hacked

“Taking this action is absolutely necessary,” Hawley said. “The attempt to rig an election, which is what we are seeing here by monopolies, is unprecedented in American history.”

The senator wants leaders from both Twitter and Facebook to appear before the committee.

“They should answer to the American people, and that’s what this is about,” Hawley said.


According to the emails acquired by the Post, “Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”

“The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.”

Twitter sent a series of tweets Wednesday night seeking to explain why it banned the Post stories.

The social media giant pointed to its policy about not sharing hacked emails. Dorsey conceded Twitter’s handling of the matter has been “unacceptable.”

The company’s 2018 policy prohibits the distribution of content “obtained without authorization” and that might include “possibly illegally obtained materials.”

However, Twitter said, “Commentary on or discussion about hacked materials, such as articles that cover them but do not include or link to the materials themselves, aren’t a violation of this policy.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Senate Judiciary Committee Announces Big Action Against Twitter Amid Censorship Controversy
Sen. Hirono's Idiotic Questions Explain Exactly Why the Left Freaks Out Over the Supreme Court
Superstar Black Celeb Teams Up with President Trump To Empower Black Americans
Obama's White House Doc: I'm Convinced Biden Isn't Mentally Capable of Being President
Was Amy Coney Barrett Trolling Liberals with Her Wardrobe Choice?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×