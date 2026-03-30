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A Jaguar logo sits on a sign in the middle of the day outside a car dealership in Taunton, England on May 8, 2025.
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A Jaguar logo sits on a sign in the middle of the day outside a car dealership in Taunton, England on May 8, 2025. (Anna Barclay / Getty Images)

Jaguar Makes Major Marketing Pivot After Woke Ad Disaster

 By Michael Austin  March 29, 2026 at 6:15pm
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British car manufacturer Jaguar made waves a year and a half ago with an extremely controversial — and extremely woke — new marketing campaign.

That campaign centered on a viral advertisement that included unsettling, gender-ambiguous models, as well as exactly zero cars.

But Jaguar now appears to be pivoting back toward a much more sane approach to advertising its luxury vehicles.

A new series of commercials released on March 16 recalls classic models while also pointing toward the future.

One invokes the E-Type, which was introduced in 1961.

“A copy of nothing,” the commercial’s narrator says as admirers stand around a levitating E-Type. “That’s the Jaguar way.”

“Original then. Original now,” the commercial’s description added.

Another features the XKSS and the KJS, drawing a connection from those models to the forthcoming Type 00 — a concept car with a drastically different design.

“Our spirit of reinvention courses through the aeronautically inspired XKSS, the bullet-shaped E-type, the expectation-defying XJS, and now Type 00,” the description said.

A third compares the Type 00 to some of the very first cars ever made by Jaguar.

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“From our earliest days, Sir William Lyons championed exuberant colour and striking design,” the description reads. “Two-tone bodies, plush interiors, and a welcome departure from the uniform black cars of the day.​”

“That spirit was reimagined through the vibrant palettes of the SS models and E-type, and lives on today in Type 00.​”

The pivot in marketing strategy shown by these advertisements was palpable relative to the previous campaign.

For one, it actually had cars.

And importantly for any legacy luxury brand, it provoked some level of nostalgia and admiration among Jaguar enthusiasts.

Compare these commercials to the previous one released in 2024, which contributed to Jaguar sales dropping a remarkable 97.5 percent in Europe that year.

That campaign took an entirely different spin on “copy nothing” — namely, by proceeding to copy every other woke advertisement of that era, complete with rejection of the gender binary and gratuitous racial diversity.

As noted, there were also zero cars — meaning the commercial was both copying nothing and selling nothing.

However, there are at least some similarities between the old marketing campaign and the new one.

The modernized logo appears in both campaigns, and both rely on a futuristic, abstract mood.

But Jaguar, like many other brands, appears to have learned its lesson from its failed foray into wokeness.

The luxury vehicle maker may even get back on track.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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