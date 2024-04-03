Share
News

Japan, the Philippines, and Others Respond After Tsunami Warnings Caused by Taiwan Earthquake Spread

 By Johnathan Jones  April 3, 2024 at 4:52am
Share

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Wednesday, killing at least nine and at least initially sending populations in neighboring Pacific countries scrambling for higher ground.

Among the dead, according to The Associated Press, were three hikers who were killed by a rockslide at Taiwan’s Taroko National Park, in the northeast part of the island country. The driver of a van in the park was also killed when a boulder crushed the vehicle.

Tsunami warnings were issued from Japan to the Philippines and elsewhere in the region when the tremor hit just before 8 a.m. local time (8 p.m. Tuesday, EDT), the AP reported.

Trending:
Watch: LSU Skips National Anthem, Then Gets Knocked Out of March Madness Tournament by Iowa

Those warnings were later lifted.

Taiwan’s capital Taipei was struck particularly hard, the AP reported.

The quake was initially estimated by some to have been as powerful as a 7.7 on the Richter scale but according to the United States Geological Survey, the main quake was scored as a 7.4.

Powerful aftershocks were felt in the hours immediately after the main tremor and could continue for days to come.

Are you afraid of being caught in an earthquake?

The BBC aired footage of a high-rise building in the city leaning and partially collapsed.

The network noted Wednesday’s shaking was so powerful it cut off access to roads and triggered landslides that blocked or destroyed bridges.

Images of other damage spread across social media:

Related:
Confrontation Near Disputed Shoal in South China Sea, Chinese Coast Guard Ship Engages Supply Boat

Fortunately, much of Taipei’s infrastructure was said to have been intact but damage across the rest of the country was still being assessed.

Speaking to The New York Times, a South African citizen identified as Derik du Plessi, who lives in Taipei, said many in the area are afraid to go indoors.

“Right now people seem to have calmed down but a lot of people are sitting on the road,” the man told the paper. “They don’t want to go into the buildings because there are still a lot of tremors.”

The death toll is expected to rise while estimates of those who were injured have varied.

According to the AP, more than 900 people were believed to have been injured in the earthquake.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Japan, the Philippines, and Others Respond After Tsunami Warnings Caused by Taiwan Earthquake Spread
6 Americans, Including Pregnant Passenger, Abandoned by Cruise Ship on African Island; It Refused to Let Them On
Women's March Madness Final Four Tickets See 190% Surge, Pass Men's Ticket By a Mile
Louisiana Governor Demands New Policy After LSU's National Anthem Snub Sparks a Firestorm
Legendary Coach Who Didn't Offer Caitlin Clark a Scholarship Has Some Words for Her After Dominant Win
See more...

Conversation