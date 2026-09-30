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Rep. Jasmine Crockett, pictured at the Global Black Economic Forum during the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans in July.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, pictured at the Global Black Economic Forum during the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans in July, left the Democrat who defeated her in the Texas Senate primary off the list of candidates endorsed by her political action committee. (Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Essence)

Jasmine Crockett PAC Shares List of Candidates She's Endorsing with One Noteworthy Person Mysteriously Absent

 By Jack Davis  September 30, 2026 at 1:48pm
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Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has left one very noticeable name off her list of endorsements in the November election: And it’s the Democrat who defeated her in the primary for Senate.

Texas state Rep. James Talarico was victorious over Crockett by 54.5 percent to 46.2 percent of the vote in the March primary, after which Crockett issued a statement saying Democrats “must remain united,” as noted by Politico.

However, Talarico was not on the list of 14 candidates supported by Crockett’s Fueling Individual Rights Everywhere PAC, as noted in a post on the social media platform X.

That led former Democratic Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania to indict Crockett as being more of a diva than a Democrat, as Fox News reported.

“F— her. That’s all I can say. And that statement has nothing to do with blind loyalty to Dems,” Wild wrote in an X post.

“It has everything to do with her being a narcissistic drama queen who has used her platform (such as it is) only to advance herself. Karma will suck,” Wild posted.

Crockett fired back at her critics on X.

“Y’all are corny! Keep receipts. I’ll be happy when people either give a damn about FACTS or news media goes back to the news instead of deciding to ride the tabloid lane. NOW FOR THE 1000th time maybe write an article about KEN F*in PAXTON. Y’all sound like corny groupies,” Crockett wrote.

Related:
Jasmine Crockett Claims 'America Owes Black Women... Everything' in 4th of July Message

Fox News noted that Crockett’s FIRE PAC raised only $144,960 and has focused on local or state-level races.

Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic candidate for governor of Texas, was also not included on Crockett’s list.

Newsweek noted that Crockett carped from the sidelines about the lack of statewide black candidates on the Democratic line.

She said in a recent interview that black voter enthusiasm could be limited due to the lack of a black candidate.

“I’ve not heard a bunch of kumbaya,” she told The Dallas Morning News, according to Newsweek. “People don’t seem to be convinced at this point, but there’s a lot of time between now and November.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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