'I'm a Jason Aldean Fan': Legendary Singer Backs Up Country Star, Says Controversial Song Is Not Racist

Country legend Lee Greenwood has spoken out in support of Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town.”

Critics accused the hit song of being racist and went so far as to claim it is “pro-lynching.” Country Music Television decided to pull the music video for the song from its lineup.

Greenwood spoke with Fox News host Jesse Watters Thursday on “Jesse Watters Primetime” and made it very clear where he stands on the controversy.

“I’m a Jason Aldean fan, and he’s the biggest patriot, like a lot of us. This has nothing to do with racism. This is about people trying to take away the freedom of expression,” Greenwood said.

“It’s a great song. … When it first came out I was all over it. I love Jason’s approach. Jason Aldean is a great artist and he always does the right thing.”

Greenwood added, “I’m grateful for Jason Aldean and what he’s about to do.”







The music video for “Try That in a Small Town” was released a little over a week ago. It features footage of rioters attacking police and burning the American flag.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







“The song doesn’t say anything except for the fact we take care of each other in a small town. That’s all. It’s really simple,” Greenwood continued.

“I’m from a small town in California and, you know what, people can’t take our freedom away because people know everybody in a small town and that’s what the heart of America is. It’s rural America.

“And remember this: You can’t take freedom away, ’cause I wrote about that,” the “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer said.

Aldean himself addressed the accusations of racism on Twitter.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous,” Aldean wrote on Tuesday.

“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023



“Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief,” the singer explained.

