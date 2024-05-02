Country Star Says He 'Died Two Times' After Post-Concert Heart Attack, But 'The Lord Had More for Me to Do'
Country star Colt Ford said in an interview last week that a massive heart attack should have killed him, but “the Lord had more for me to do.”
Forl was stricken after playing an April 4 show at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona.
During an April 23 interview on the “Big D & Bubba” radio show, he said he was thankful to have survived.
“I didn’t even remember coming out here to do a show in Phoenix, and apparently we played this great, sold-out show and it was — it was incredible,” Ford said.
“I walked back to the bus and texted my fiancée, ‘Hi baby,’ and fell over dead,” he said.
“I died two times,” Ford said.
“Luckily, my band came out to check on me,” he said. “They were, like, it was really hot in there and I’m getting to be an old guy now, and they came out to check on me and then all of a sudden … basically all hell broke loose.”
Ford said he had no memory of anything until he woke up. He said he was told a trauma team brought him back.
“The Lord had more for me to do, more music for me to make and hopefully more differences to make in some people’s lives,” he said.
Ford said three stents were put in his heart.
“The overwhelming support and love I have felt has been — I get emotional talking about it. I have been an emotional wreck since I’ve been in here,” he said.
Ford said doctors did not expect him to make it. He said one told him, “I wouldn’t have given you 1 percent, I would have given you 0.1 percent that you would survive.”
“It’s been life-changing. It’s been spiritually changing. Obviously, it’s been physically changing. It’s just been a crazy. … I’m not still a hundred percent out of the woods yet. I think I am,” he said.
“This changed my perspective and outlook on lots of things,” the country star said.
In a video posted to X a day after the interview, he thanked his fans for their support.
“I’m coming back. I am coming back,” Ford said.
