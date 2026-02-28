Jelly Roll's Wife Humbly Reminds People That They Are Not Role Models, Saying They're Imperfect 'Baby Christians' Right Now

There’s no single person that cannot come to Christ, regardless of their life of sin.

Protestia reported on Wednesday that Alisa DeFord, the wife of singer/songwriter Jason DeFord, more popularly known as Jelly Roll, insisted that despite her and her husband’s status, they’re not default role models for fellow Christians.

“We’re works in progress. We’re not perfect. We’re not role models, but we want you guys to know that if God can work through us he can work through you,” she said in comments Protestia relayed from Today magazine.

DeFord said the two are “baby Christians” in the interview, which was conducted to promote her memoir “Stripped Down.”

“God has always had his hand on our lives, but we strayed from him for the longest time… we’re baby Christians,” she described.

“He grew up in a Methodist household. I grew up Southern Pentecostal. But I also strayed far from [God] and dabbled in things that I thought would fill that void.”

“[Jelly Roll] went down his own path, too, and we are kind of just now coming back around that corner of being like, you know what, we do love Jesus, and we want to tell the world we love Jesus, and we want to show the world that God is working on us.”

According to Protestia, Alisa DeFord is a former adult content creator. Her comments were later reposted to social media platform X.

Obviously, the two have much to do for their spirituality, but who doesn’t?

Philippians 1:6 reads that “he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” Each one of us is a work in progress. Christ, knowing our spiritual weakness could lead us to prideful behavior, cautioned against looking down on others who have clear faults.

Matthew 7:5 reads, “You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.”

And finally, in Matthew 5:3 Christ says, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

If only more celebrities and public figures expressed this much awareness about their own lives.

Instead, many present themselves as paragons of purity.

Their lives — despite being wrought with excess and indulgence — are somehow exemplary.

No one leads a completely exemplary life.

We can only strive to be Christ-like.

