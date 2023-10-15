Share
Jerry Seinfeld Teases Reboot of Hit Show, Co-Star Responds to Rumors

 October 15, 2023
One of the most popular TV shows of all time could be making a return.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld teased a Boston audience on Oct. 7 that the iconic show “Seinfeld” could possibly see a comeback.

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending,” he told the audience.

“But I can’t really tell it, because it is a secret.”

The ending of the show, which has previously been considered one of the worst series finales, resulted in the characters being sent to prison.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you, okay?” Seinfeld continued. “But you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending.

“Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about it.”

“So, you’ll see,” he added.

 

While fans are in the dark on what the secret may be, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who played Elaine — is just as confused as everyone else.

She told The Guardian, “Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night,” citing the viral Boston performance earlier in the week.

“And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

If given the opportunity, actor Jason Alexander has previously stated he would be willing to reprise his role of George Costanza.

Speaking with “Entertainment Tonight” in November 2019, Alexander said, “Yeah — but I’m not the linchpin.”

“You’re talking to the wrong guy,” he added. “It doesn’t just happen because I say it happens.”

Should “Seinfeld” get a reboot?

Alexander continued that while he would jump back into the role, it would probably not be the same.

“We’re the only show where we’re a little less charming in our ’50s and ’60s than we were in our ’30s and ’40s,” he said.

“You don’t want us growing up. So it might be a little pathetic for us to be stuck where we were 30 years ago.”

Seinfeld” aired 173 episodes over the course of its nine-season run. The comedy focused on the shenanigans of stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his group of New York City friends.

