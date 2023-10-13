Montana Locals Blast 'Yellowstone': Show Has Given 'Our Ranchers a Bad Name'

While “Yellowstone” is beloved by many, not all the locals in Montana love the attention the hit show has brought to their state.

One of the main reasons is misconceptions surrounding the Treasure State, according to a report last week from The Washington Post.

Local Nathan St. Goddard, a Blackfeet tribal member who also serves on the Montana Tourism Advisory Council, said the Paramount Network show paints a picturesque life of the state that has multiple seasons.

“One thing I’ve noticed is that ‘Yellowstone’ was only shot in the summer so people are blown away that it’s cold, that the wind blows up here,” St. Goddard said.

“It looks like it’s 80 degrees and perfect temperatures in ‘Yellowstone,'” he said.

The National Park Service notes Yellowstone National Park can range from zero to 20 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter.

It added that “sub-zero temperatures are common, especially at night and at higher elevations.”

Mark Greeno of Bozeman, Montana, took issue with “Yellowstone” as he believes “the show has given our ranchers a bad name,” according to the Post.

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan originally pitched the concept as “The Godfather in Montana” to HBO before it finally landed a home with Paramount, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The concept never changed, and he had to address Kevin Costner — who plays ranch family patriarch John Dutton — regarding the motto behind the show.

“There was a time in season two when he was very upset and said the character wasn’t going in the direction he wanted,” Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter. “I said, ‘Kevin, you do remember that I told you this is essentially ‘The Godfather’ on the largest ranch in Montana? Are you that surprised that the Godfather is killing people?'”

While some might not like the misconceptions, St. Goddard does not have an issue with the increased tourism.

“People are spending their money in Montana, and spending their money in local establishments,” he told the Post.

A January report from the University of Montana estimated that 2.1 million people had visited the state because of the popularity of “Yellowstone.”

That translated into more than $730 million in revenue to the state in 2021, the report said.

It also found that more than 10,000 jobs were created due to the show.

“Yellowstone” is in its fifth season — with the first part airing and the back half waiting to receive a premiere date.

