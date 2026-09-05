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Motorists drive vehicles past a billboard depicting Iran's late supreme leader Ali Khamenei along a street in central Tehran on Aug. 8, 2026.
Motorists drive vehicles past a billboard depicting Iran's late supreme leader Ali Khamenei along a street in central Tehran on Aug. 8, 2026. (Atta Kenare - AFP / Getty Images)

Jesus Prevails: The Gospel Spreads Through Iran, Thousands Converted as Hundreds of Christians Face Death, Arrest

 By Michael Austin  September 5, 2026 at 3:00am
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There has been a rising tide of persecution against Iranian Christians in recent months, with the nation’s Islamic regime targeting believers with arrests and even death.

Religion Unplugged reported on Aug. 25 that the regime blacklisted religious broadcasts in July, as well as criminalized listening to such programs.

Iran Alive Ministries, a watchdog ministry based in Texas, revealed that 33 ministers serving with their organization have been killed within the past few months.

There have also been 131 Christians arrested, with 14 presently imprisoned and some awaiting execution.

“This is just a snap picture of the people connected to Iran Alive,” Iran Alive founder Hormoz Shariat said in a webinar, per Religion Unplugged.

“There are so many other Christians who have been killed, who’ve been arrested.”

There have been some arrestees released under surveillance, while one has been put under house arrest.

Iranian officials are persecuting Christians following a wave of anti-government protests earlier this year, which resulted in the deaths of between 40,000 and 50,000 citizens.

But amid the turmoil, the gospel is advancing.

Shariat revealed nearly 6,000 reported conversions in 2026 through Iran Alive Ministries alone.

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“This new generation rising up as leaders, they are on fire for the Lord,” Shariat said.

“With the miserable life that they have in Iran, the heavens are open. God is at work.”

Iran currently places 10th on the World Watch List maintained by Open Doors to track global Christian persecution.

“Christians in Iran are heavily and systemically repressed, as the authorities seek to root out what they see as a threat from the West to undermine their Islamic rule,” the ministry summarized.

“Converts are most in the firing line. House churches are commonly raided, often followed by arrests, interrogations, pressure to inform on other believers and long-term imprisonment.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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