Jesus Prevails: The Gospel Spreads Through Iran, Thousands Converted as Hundreds of Christians Face Death, Arrest

There has been a rising tide of persecution against Iranian Christians in recent months, with the nation’s Islamic regime targeting believers with arrests and even death.

Religion Unplugged reported on Aug. 25 that the regime blacklisted religious broadcasts in July, as well as criminalized listening to such programs.

Iran Alive Ministries, a watchdog ministry based in Texas, revealed that 33 ministers serving with their organization have been killed within the past few months.

There have also been 131 Christians arrested, with 14 presently imprisoned and some awaiting execution.

Dozens of Christians are among those killed and imprisoned amid rising persecution in Iran, Texas-based Iran Alive Ministries told Baptist Press, citing cases from among its underground church network in Iran.https://t.co/GX1eWOUyse — Baptist Press (@BaptistPress) August 24, 2026

“This is just a snap picture of the people connected to Iran Alive,” Iran Alive founder Hormoz Shariat said in a webinar, per Religion Unplugged.

“There are so many other Christians who have been killed, who’ve been arrested.”

There have been some arrestees released under surveillance, while one has been put under house arrest.

Iranian officials are persecuting Christians following a wave of anti-government protests earlier this year, which resulted in the deaths of between 40,000 and 50,000 citizens.

But amid the turmoil, the gospel is advancing.

Shariat revealed nearly 6,000 reported conversions in 2026 through Iran Alive Ministries alone.

“This new generation rising up as leaders, they are on fire for the Lord,” Shariat said.

“With the miserable life that they have in Iran, the heavens are open. God is at work.”

WATCH: The explosive growth of Christianity in Iran Iran Alive Ministries founder Dr. Hormoz Shariat shares why many Iranians are turning to Jesus despite enormous risks. Check it out now on God, Country & the American Story with @BillyHallowell: pic.twitter.com/r3ynPFtEHc — Washington Times Opinion (@WashTimesOpEd) June 3, 2026

Iran currently places 10th on the World Watch List maintained by Open Doors to track global Christian persecution.

“Christians in Iran are heavily and systemically repressed, as the authorities seek to root out what they see as a threat from the West to undermine their Islamic rule,” the ministry summarized.

“Converts are most in the firing line. House churches are commonly raided, often followed by arrests, interrogations, pressure to inform on other believers and long-term imprisonment.”

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