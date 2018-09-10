Jim Carrey Calls For Americans To Buy into Socialism

Comedian and actor Jim Carrey appeared on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday, where he told Americans that we need to embrace socialism in both name and deed.

“We have to say yes to socialism, to the word and everything. We have to stop apologizing,” said Carrey.

The conversation — between what many would consider to be a pair of Hollywood elitists — has given fans of Carrey a peek into his true political beliefs.

Responses to the video, posted to Twitter by News Buster’s Brent Baker, showed what conservatives think about his political leanings.

“Gosh … I thought his ‘crazie antics’, were just for the movies … but, now we know that’ WHO HE IS!!!!” said one frustrated reply.

Another tried to reason with the pair:

“Economic ideologies are broad, with a lot of room for interpretation, but stretched too far, they stop meaning anything,” said Joshua Abell.

“Socialism only when the wealthy need it too (from fire departments to oil subsidies) isn’t socialism. That policy bias is a direct impact of capitalism.”

Conservatives who watched the segment featuring Carrey were confronted with Carrey’s liberal beliefs from the onset.

“Check this out,” Carrey said, joining the episode as the midpoint guest. He propped his feet up on the desk, showing off his shoes and saying, “I went out today and bought me some Nikes, some freedom-friendly Nikes — a salute to Colin Kaepernick, to Nike. Congratulations …”

The pair talked about their careers for a while and Carrey’s new show, but eventually the conversation pivoted back to politics.

Carrey talked about his recent painting of Abraham Lincoln, saying of Lincoln, “He had the worst tribulations our country’s ever faced and brought us together.”

“Now, the opposite is happening — we have a president who started out when the country was together and had a wonderful leader, and (Trump) is tearing us limb from limb.

“He’s a car salesman, he’s a used-car salesman, and he didn’t make America great again but he did turn back the odometer,” Carrey said.

The pair agreed on multiple political points, including the possible cure for the ailments in Washington today. The two Hollywood insiders believed that included bringing back former Democratic Senator Al Franken, who resigned his post following a scandal that came to light due to the #metoo movement.

Carrey and Maher seemed to be suggesting that Franken’s aggression toward women was excusable since he was such a fierce opponent to President Donald Trump.

“Are Democrats really going to send away one of our ablest warriors for being a waist-grabber?” Maher said. “He didn’t drive her off a bridge and leave her to drown. Can we get some perspective?”

“We can have MeToo and Al Franken — they’re not mutually exclusive,” Maher said. “It’s time to get Al off the bench so he can come back to doing what he does better than any other Democrat: Taking down right-wing blowhards. I want to see Al Franken debate Donald Trump. And by the way, so do you.”

The pair’s recommendation to bring back Franken and embrace socialism is reminiscent of a conversation earlier in the segment where Carrey told Maher that his secret to acting has always been “making the wrong choices, but committing completely.”

