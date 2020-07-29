Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio went after Big Tech’s most influential figures Wednesday during the remote House Judiciary subcommittee meeting on anti-trust law.

Big Tech has arguably targeted conservatives on social media platforms for years, but the depth of that bias has only come to the forefront of public conversation in recent weeks and months.

Jordan, a Republican, wasted no time ripping into the heads of the companies behind the apparent widespread censorship of conservatives, including the censorship of President Donald Trump.

Jordan accused Silicon Valley’s tech billionaires of stacking the cards against conservatives online.

He shared a video of his statements on Twitter, writing, “Big tech’s out to get conservatives. It’s time they face the consequences.”

TRENDING: Barr Asks the One Question Democrats Don't Want To Hear During Contentious Hearing

Big tech’s out to get conservatives. It’s time they face the consequences. pic.twitter.com/jfPRPL1rZ1 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 29, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg with Facebook, Jeff Bezos with Amazon, Sundar Pichai of Google/YouTube and Tim Cook of Apple appeared virtually before lawmakers and were present when Jordan laid out the case against them.

“I’ll just cut to the chase. Big Tech is out to get conservatives,” Jordan said. “That’s not a suspicion, that’s not a hunch. That’s a fact.”

Do you think the federal government should regulate social media platforms to prevent censorship? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Jordan cited a Tuesday report from Breitbart News that accuses Google of blacklisting the outlet from its search results.

According to Breitbart, a coordinated effort by tech companies to suppress content from conservatives led to a more than 99 percent drop in traffic to its site.

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow laid out the case against Big Tech bias on Fox News Tuesday during an interview with host Tucker Carlson.

“We started looking at our traffic, and gradually since the 2016 election, Google has been diminishing our search results, and then all of a sudden, in May of this year virtually, we virtually lost all Google traffic, all search traffic altogether,” Marlow said.

“Let me give you some specific pieces of data — a Google track, some called a visibility index — this is sort of like the Nielsen score. That’s when your content shows up on one of their pages. Breitbart is down 99.7%. Overall our Google traffic is down nearly two-thirds,” he added.

RELATED: GOP Rep: Big Tech Execs Must Be Hammered on Anti-Conservative Bias at Hearing

Marlow said the censorship is not limited to attempts to suppress Breitbart, but indeed all media companies which offer Americans a conservative perspective on current events and the November election.

Although Twitter head Jack Dorsey was not present at the meeting, Jordan had harsh words for the CEO.

Twitter used the tactic of “shadow banning” Jordan, a sitting congressman, in 2018, which Twitter called a glitch of its algorithm.

“If I had a nickel for every time I heard it was just a glitch, I wouldn’t be as wealthy as our witnesses, but I’d be doing alright,” said Jordan.

Jordan then laid out other instances in which social media giants are accused of censoring content from conservatives.

That includes the companies suppressing what they consider misinformation about the coronavirus.

Twitter locked Donald Trump Jr. out of his account Tuesday for sharing a video in which a collection of physicians challenged existing opinions about the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump Jr. joined Carlson on Fox News Tuesday to discuss Big Tech’s targeting of conservatives.

Amazon also recently suspended the streaming account of President Donald Trump on its Twitch platform.

“There have to be consequences,” Jordan said of the widespread censorship of conservatives online.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.