Who knew a contestant getting evicted on ABC’s reality show would provide an update on former President Jimmy Carter.

In the show, “Claim to Fame,” contestants all have a famous relative and are tasked with trying to find out who the other contestants’ relatives are.

Hugo Wentzel was booted from the show Monday, and he just so happens to be the grandson of the former president.

In his exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 24-year-old provided an update on Carter’s health.

“He always wants to be doing something with his mind, so he’s trying to keep himself busy,” Wentzel said, “but he is really sick and getting older.”

The reality contestant added, “It’s been harder and harder to see him. My mom spends a lot of her time with him. She spends almost half her time taking care of him at this point just because of things like COVID regulations.

“So it’s really family oriented.”

Now I'm sad about Jimmy Carter. But Hugo loves his grandpa & that is beautiful. Look at lil Hugo! #ClaimtoFane pic.twitter.com/uI2auI7uiK — 🐂 Aʅʅყ (@owleealeckza) August 8, 2023



Wentzel disclosed, however, that he hasn’t “been seeing him as much recently, but he knows that I love him, and we’re supporting him through this time.”

The grandson stated Carter frequently listens to audiobooks as he tries to keep his brain active.

The 39th president entered hospice care in February after deciding to forgo additional medical treatment.

At the time, The Carter Center stated, “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter, 98, is the longest-living president, after passing former President George H.W. Bush, according to The New York Times.

He currently resides in Plains, Georiga, with his wife of 77 years, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the Associated Press reported.

It was revealed in May that Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia.

