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Television host Jimmy Kimmel presents the award for Best Documentary Short Film onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 15, 2026.
Television host Jimmy Kimmel presents the award for Best Documentary Short Film onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 15, 2026. (Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

Jimmy Kimmel Will Have to Agree to Disney's Humiliating Demand If He Wants to Keep His Show: Report

 By Randy DeSoto  September 12, 2026 at 4:00am
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Jimmy Kimmel is in talks to continue his late night program on ABC after his contract ends in May, but reportedly with the condition that he will have to cut production costs.

Failure to do so may result in the same fate as “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” which CBS cancelled last fall, due to the program losing around $40 million annually, with a production cost believed to be about $100 million.

Similarly, Puck News reported Friday that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” costs about $100 million per year to produce.

“But while Kimmel’s show is said to generate more overall revenue than the older-skewing and less digitally savvy Colbert, the numbers still aren’t great. The late night shows on ABC, CBS, and NBC together lured just $221 million in ad revenue in 2024, about half the $439 million generated in 2018,” Puck said.

Kimmel pulled an average of 2.51 million viewers per night last season, compared to Colbert, who had 2.88 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Will Jimmy Kimmel and Disney reach an agreement?

Deadline reported on Friday that Kimmel and Disney, ABC’s parent company, are in talks to renew his contract.

“The wrinkle? ABC is reportedly keen to cut the budget of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a move that is becoming increasingly commonplace in late-night television.”

“Disney is keen to make cuts across the board. In August, Deadline broke the news that Disney was offering longtime executives early retirement. This came after it started rounds of layoffs, first announced in April, with the elimination of 1,000 jobs with more cuts coming in July, particularly on the Pixar and Nat Geo fronts,” the outlet said.

Puck suggested that ways Kimmel could cut costs include eliminating “weeks of production or go to full reruns for the summer, eliminating two months of guest-hosted shows.”

“He could cut writers, producers, or other staff. Or nix the more costly stunts, like taping a week of shows in Brooklyn, which ABC okayed again for this fall. Kimmel could also shave more off his own fee, which has been reported at $15 million a year.”

Related:
Report: Jimmy Kimmel's Current Season Will Be His Last at ABC

Colbert also reportedly made $15 million per year.

Puck added, “Or, if they can’t make a deal, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ could end after 24 years. Kalshi, the prediction market, has it as a 9 percent chance Kimmel will be ‘fired’ before the end of the year.”

Puck speculated that Kimmel does not want to leave before the end of Trump’s presidency in 2028.

“And now that Colbert is off TV, sources say that Kimmel feels a bit of a responsibility to carry the torch as late night’s thorn in the president’s side,” the news outlet said.

In January, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr put ABC on notice that programs like “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The View” are subject to “equal time” rules if they have political candidates on their programs, due to laws governing broadcast channels like ABC, CBS, and NBC.

“For years, legacy TV networks assumed that their late-night & daytime talk shows qualify as ‘bona fide news’ programs — even when motivated by purely partisan political purposes,” Carr posted in January on social media.

“Today, the FCC reminded them of their obligation to provide all candidates with equal opportunities.”

The networks’ news programs are not subject to equal time laws.

Kimmel complained during his Wednesday opening monologue that he would not be able to air his interview with Texas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico on ABC this week because of Trump.

Instead, he would be posting it to YouTube.

The late-night host apparently does not want to comply with the broadcast network equal time requirement by offering Republican Ken Paxton an opportunity to come on the show.

Last month, Disney filed a lawsuit against the FCC, arguing that the Trump administration is infringing on ABC’s freedom of speech. Carr has countered that he is merely enforcing the law regarding broadcast stations.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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