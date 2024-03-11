Share
Commentary

Joe Biden Admits Goal of His Border Policy Is an 'Orderly Flow'

 By Randy DeSoto  March 11, 2024 at 2:23pm
President Joe Biden made clear, if it wasn’t already, that the purpose of his border policies is to facilitate the “more orderly flow” of migrants into the country.

The context of his remarks in an interview published on MSNBC Sunday was to address the “controversy” of calling the alleged murderer of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley an “illegal” during is State of the Union speech Thursday.

The left of course freaked out.

For example, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota posted on X, “Let me be clear: No human being is illegal.”

While Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas wrote, “The rhetoric President Biden used tonight was dangerously close to language from Donald Trump.”

Do you think Biden's border policy is hurting America?

It was time for a “clean up on aisle five” for Biden in order to appease the leftists.

In a Sunday interview MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart questioned the president right off the bat regarding the matter.

“During your response to [Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene’s] heckling of you, you used the word ‘illegal’ when talking about the man who allegedly killed Laken Riley,” he said.

Biden interrupted him, “Undocumented person. I shouldn’t have used illegal. It’s undocumented.”

He explained that he wanted to be different from former President Donald Trump, who he said does not not speak respectfully about migrants.

“I’m not going to treat any of these people with disrespect,” the president continued.

“Look, they built the country. They’re the reason our economy is growing. We have to control the border and more orderly flow, but I don’t share his view at all,” Biden said.

And now we’ve gotten to the nub of the issue. No more Biden administration postering about wanting a secure border.

Biden believes it’s good for America, or perhaps good for his party electorally, to let as many people in who want to come, undocumented and largely unvetted.

He changed several immigration policies when he came to office in January 2021, including ending the “remain in Mexico” policy, halting construction of the border wall, and re-instituting so-called “catch-and-release.”

The policy shift has led to a record-breaking number of illegal crossings — over 7.2 million — in the first three years of his presidency.

There have been an additional 1.8 million known “gotaways” who evaded law enforcement on Biden’s watch, the New York Post reported, so about 9 million total.

For context, the entire population of the border state of Arizona, with the massive Phoenix metro area and all, is about 7.4 million.

For further context, during the entire four years of the Trump presidency, there were about 1.9 million apprehensions of illegal crossers at the border.

And during former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office, there were approximately 3.4 million.

So Biden has more than doubled Obama’s total apprehensions in just three years.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden argued that the United States could easily absorb millions more than the approximately 1 million per year the country takes in through legal immigration, CNN reported.

“We could afford to take in a heartbeat another two million,” Biden said at an August 2019 event. “The idea that a country of 330 million people cannot absorb people who are in desperate need and who are justifiably fleeing oppression is absolutely bizarre.”

So he said what he intended to do, and he has done it.

Biden’s intention all along has been to facilitate, in an “orderly” way, the flooding of our country with millions of migrants, and he has succeeded.

