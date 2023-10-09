If you think that parents should have the ultimate say in raising their children — as opposed to, say, the government — you may want to strongly consider fleeing Democrat-led states.

There are a number of other, very justified reasons for leaving blue states, but parental rights genuinely feel like the reason to leave.

If you needed any additional nudging to ditch a Democrat-run state, look no further than this harrowing tale from wildly popular podcaster Joe Rogan.

Speaking during the Sept. 29 episode of his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan spoke with UFC star Sean O’Malley and coach Tim Welch about a wide range of topics.

But the part of the episode that is easily gaining the most attention is a monologue from Rogan about the horrors he personally experienced while living in a blue state.

You can watch the relevant, viral segment below:

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

.@JoeRogan discusses a California school indoctrinating his 5-year-old daughter into a “woke, guilt-ridden ideology” centered around becoming an antiracist activist. “They hired some person to teach them that they have to be antiracist and it’s not good enough not to be racist.… pic.twitter.com/LwQLgIz8W9 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 6, 2023

In the segment, Rogan opened up about what he thought the California school system was trying to do to his young daughter: indoctrinate her into a “woke, guilt-ridden ideology.”

While discussing the advantages that Texas, Rogan’s new state of residence, had when it came to its school system, a natural counterpoint in California came up — and that’s when Rogan ripped into The Sunshine State.

“California is much more problematic right now for schools,” Rogan began. “Because one of the things that was happening to me, uh, in my school where my kids used to go is they hired some person to teach them that they have to be anti-racists.

“It’s not good enough to not be racist. And I was like ‘What?’ I’m like ‘My kids aren’t racist at all.'”

Indeed, Rogan’s scathing diatribe casts a rather appalling light on the state of American education.

Even ignoring the manner in which “racism” has lost all meaning due to overuse, what in the world is the purpose of teaching kids to be “anti-racists”?

Is it really that hard for the left to build young children up instead of constantly reminding them how racist/sexist/advantaged they are?

“What are you doing? Like, why are you putting that in their head that they have to be anti-racist and call out racism?” Rogan continued. “And like, they were trying to make kids [into] activists.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, they’re five.'”

Rogan then made the astute point that kids that age just want to have fun and play with friends.

“You’re indoctrinating them into this woke guilt-free or guilt-ridden ideology that you’re carrying around with you,” Rogan pointed out. “And you feel like you have an obligation to impose this on children.”

Look, Rogan is 100 percent correct here. It’s difficult to drum up much sympathy for a far-left adult who has made deliberate and conscientious choices to get to that point in their life.

But for young, impressionable children who have no say in the ideological rot being foisted upon them? It’s reprehensible, and it’s high time American parents take their kids out of blue states.

