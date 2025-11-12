John F. Kennedy's Grandson Launches Bid for Jerry Nadler's Congressional Seat

The grandson of former President John F. Kennedy is running for an open congressional seat in New York City.

Jack Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, announced his candidacy late Tuesday, according to Newsweek.

The seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who announced in September he would not seek another term.

Schlossberg claimed in his announcement on Instagram that America faces “crisis at every level” including “a constitutional crisis.”

President Donald Trump is front and center in Schlossberg’s claims, which include “The President has made almost a billion dollars this year.”

The post says Trump is “one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government.”

In seeking to replace a Democrat, he said, “We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives.”

“With control of Congress, there’s nothing we can’t do. Without it, we’re helpless to a third term,” he claimed

Trump has talked about the concept of a third term, while noting that it is not likely to be possible.

Despite being a scion of one of America’s most powerful political families, Schlossberg’s post says he took a “bus to school every single day from one side of the district to the other.”

A news release from his campaign noted he “has spoken across the country as a surrogate for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” according to ABC.

When the New York Post turned its focus to Schlossberg, it noted that on Schlossberg’s official campaign he is shown bicycling through Manhattan in the style of his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane crash in 1999.

Political strategist Hank Sheinkopf denigrated the campaign launch.

“His whole campaign is ridiculous. Here’s a guy with no record, no accomplishments trying to make himself into something he’s not. It’s patently ridiculous,” he said. “This whole family still thinks they are all entitled to something.”

Three other Democrats are vying for the seat: state Assembly members Alex Bores and Micah Lasher, as well as Liam Elkind, who founded the nonprofit group Invisible Hands.

