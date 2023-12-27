Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman snapped at Democratic strategist James Carville in an interview for cautioning that President Joe Biden could lose the 2024 election.

Carville has raised concerns about Biden’s chances in 2024 because of the president’s recent polling.

Fetterman had an inflammatory response to Carville’s warnings, cursing him out and questioning his relevance in the Politico interview, which was published Wednesday.

“There’s a whole lifetime in politics between now and next November as well. I’m not worried about that. And I’m very vocal about this, too, while there are Democrats that are being very critical about the president,” Fetterman told Politico regarding Biden’s polling.

“I’ll use this [as] another opportunity to tell James Carville to shut the f*** up.”

“My man hasn’t been relevant since grunge was a thing,” Fetterman added. “And I don’t know why he believes it’s helpful to say these kinds of things about an incredibly difficult circumstance with an incredibly strong and decent and excellent president. I’ll never understand that.”

Biden is currently trailing former President Donald Trump in numerous polls in important swing states. But Fetterman said he is not concerned about whether Biden is the only Democrat who can defeat Trump in the 2024 election.

“I really am not worried about that because he is my guy,” Fetterman said. “And he is going to be the Democrats’ guy, and I’m proud to campaign with him.”

When asked for comment, Carville said that other Democratic senators “apparently haven’t gotten the memo yet” about his own lack of relevance, Politico reported.

“Sen. [Bob] Casey asked me to host a fundraiser with him last week,” Carville said. “Sen. [Sherrod] Brown asked me to go to Cleveland to campaign with him.”

He also said he is glad that Fetterman is “feeling better” after his stroke.

Carville and Fetterman did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

