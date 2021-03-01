Login
Johnson & Johnson Begins Distribution of Millions of Doses of Single-Shot Vaccine

By Andrew Trunsky
Published March 1, 2021 at 7:50am
Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine began distribution across the country Monday and the company’s CEO said shots could begin within 48 hours.

“We’re shipping 4 million [doses] literally as we speak,” Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky told NBC News Monday morning.

“Within the next 24 to 48 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms.”

Gorsky added that the company was on track to distribute 100 million shots by the end of June and 1 billion by the end of 2021.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was recommended by the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel on Friday and officially approved one day later.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, both approved in December, Johnson & Johnson’s is just one dose.

That means it could effectively alleviate supply shortages reported by multiple states and localities.

“We think that consumers, that patients here in this country and around the world should have a lot of confidence, a lot of trust in knowing that they’re getting a safe and effective one-shot vaccine,” Gorsky said Monday.

It can also be stored in normal refrigerators instead of ultra-cold freezers, making it much easier to distribute.

Johnson & Johnson said in January that its vaccine was 72 percent effective against the virus in the United States.

It also said it was 85 percent effective against severe virus cases and 100 percent effective against hospitalization and death.

The vaccine, however, was less effective against the coronavirus in South Africa, where a mutated, highly transmissible strain has become dominant.

Though the vaccine was only approved for people 18 and older, Gorsky said that Johnson & Johnson is testing its vaccine on children ages 12-18 and pregnant women, with results expected later in 2021.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







