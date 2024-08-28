Jon Voight Comes to the Defense of His Daughter Angelina Jolie, Tells Brad Pitt to 'End This Nonsense'

Longtime Hollywood actor Jon Voight is proving yet again that fathers are always going to father — no matter how frosty a relationship may be with a child.

The 85-year-old actor, who is in “Reagan” — wherein which he will portray a former KGB agent — spoke to Fox News Digital and touched on a subject many fathers are intimately familiar with: daughters (and grandchildren).

Specifically, Voight was speaking about his A-list celebrity daughter, Angelina Jolie, and her children, with whom she contentiously shares custody with fellow Hollywood A-Lister Brad Pitt.

Per Fox, the former celebrity couple has “also been at odds with parenting their six children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. From physical abuse allegations to name changes, the Jolie-Pitt clan has faced a number of challenges throughout the years.”

Additionally, “[i]n 2022, the actress was granted sole physical custody of her minor children, including Shiloh at the time, after Pitt had been granted joint custody for a short period of time. Pitt was then allowed ‘custodial time’ with his minor children. It’s unclear where the two stand regarding custody of the children at this point.”

The outlet further explains that the two were married for two years, before Jolie initiated a divorce in 2016 after an alleged physical altercation on a plane, “effectively ending their 12-year relationship. The two became legally single in 2019.”

(Additionally, and far less importantly, Pitt and Jolie are also apparently feuding over a French winery.)

Voight, as a grandfatherly observer, thinks that an amicable resolution needs to be reached immediately, particularly for those aforementioned children.

“I wish they’d find a way to make peace,” Voight told Fox.

He continued: “You know, I think the kids need some stability. I love the kids, and I love my daughter. And I want Brad to step up to do, you know, what he has to do.

“End this nonsense.”

Voight’s support comes as the noted superfan of former President Donald Trump revealed to Vogue magazine in July that things are a tad strained between him and his daughter.

While the relationship with Voight’s “once-estranged daughter” has markedly improved and is largely in a good place now, there are still some topics with which the two disagree vehemently on — including a particularly polarizing one.

Voight is unabashedly pro-Israel, while his daughter has far more sympathy for the Palestinian cause.

“In our conversations, Voight never lets it go, criticizing her Palestinian stance repeatedly, like a candidate going after an opponent in a 30-second ad,” the Vogue writer noted.

“She has been exposed to propaganda,” Voight told Vogue of Jolie. “She’s been influenced by anti-Semitic people. Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees.”

Despite that stern assessment of his daughter, Voight clearly has no issue going to bat for Jolie and his grandchildren, especially when it comes to their “stability.”

