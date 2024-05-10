Judge Orders Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Into a Conservatorship Due to Medical Diagnosis

Brian Wilson, a founding member of the legendary band The Beach Boys, was placed under a conservatorship on Thursday by a California judge after it was determined Wilson no longer could independently take care of himself.

USA Today reported that Wilson, 81 and a recent widower, is battling what court documents called a “major neurocognitive disorder.”

Earlier this year, Wilson’s longtime manager, LeeAnn Hard, and his publicist, Jean Sievers, filed a petition to oversee Wilson’s interests after Melinda Ledbetter, his wife of 28 years, died in January.

Ledbetter had handled her husband’s day-to-day needs until her death.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Gus May named Hard and Sievers co-guardians of their famous client during a hearing on the matter.

“The court finds from clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the person is necessary and appropriate in that (Wilson) is unable to care for (his) person,” the judge said Thursday.

May added that the conservatorship would be “the least restrictive alternative needed for the protection of conservatee.”

The judge further found that Wilson now “lacks the capacity to make his own healthcare decisions” and ordered Hard and Sievers to make decisions for him after they consult with his children, Variety reported.

Two of Wilson’s seven children — daughters Carnie and Wendy — live with the singer/songwriter and expressed support of the court’s decision to place their father under the care of Hard and Sievers.

Do you like the music of The Beach Boys? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Wilson, who has been open for years about his mental health challenges, did not object to May’s decision.

Wilson reportedly is taking medication for dementia.

The mind behind the revolutionary 1966 Beach Boys album “Pet Sounds” no longer tours or makes public appearances, but he does have an Instagram page he uses frequently to reach his fans.

In January, Wilson shared an image of his late wife and stated that he and their children were devastated by her death.

“Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior,” Wilson wrote. “She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Wilson (@brianwilsonlive)

According to Rolling Stone, the L.A. County Superior Court had appointed attorney Robert Cipriano to offer an unbiased assessment of Wilson and to present it to the court before a ruling on the conservatorship.

Cipriano recalled that Wilson was “mostly difficult to understand and gave very short responses to questions and comments.”

Wilson also reportedly could not recall the names of all of his children, but the attorney found he generally was aware of who he was and where he was.

______________________________________________

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.