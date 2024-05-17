Breaking: Man Who Attacked Paul Pelosi with Hammer Gets Tough Sentence

A Canadian national who attacked the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco just over 18 months ago will spend the next three decades in prison.

David DePape broke into the Pelosi home in October 2022 just before the midterm elections and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, a jury ruled.

JUST IN: Pelosi hammer attacker David DePape sentenced to 30 years in jail after Nancy Pelosi urged the judge to give him a “very long” sentence. DePape was convicted of kidnapping and assault for the 2022 attack. DePape’s attorney claimed that Hunter Biden was part of the… pic.twitter.com/HoxxjoB7oN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 17, 2024

Mr. Pelosi spent almost a week in a hospital with a fractured skull and other injuries.

DePape was convicted by a jury last November of the assault and also of the alleged attempted kidnapping of Mrs. Pelosi.

According to The Washington Post, DePape was sentenced to spend the next three decades in federal prison on Friday morning by a judge.

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley credited DePape for 18 months of time served but handed him concurrent sentences of 30 and 20 years.

Mr. Pelosi asked the judge to hand DePape a stiff sentence in a letter before Friday’s hearing, CBS News reported.

“For months, sleeping alone in my home was very difficult because I kept remembering the defendant breaking into my house,” Mr. Pelosi said in the letter.

He concluded: “The defendant severely damaged the nerves in my left hand. My forehand was ‘de-gloved’ exposing raw nerves and blood vessels. Surgeries and treatments mostly healed the skin, but underneath I still feel pinched nerves in my left hand.

“This makes basic tasks like using buttons, cutlery and simple tools more difficult.”

DePape reportedly broke into the Pelosi home and vowed to break the kneecaps of Mrs. Pelosi.

The then-Speaker of the House was in Washington at the time.

DePape was said to have been motivated to attack the Pelosi home out of a desire to stop what he viewed as corruption and he had been homeless.

The attack on Mr. Pelosi occurred just months after he was arrested in Northern California for causing an accident while driving drunk.

Mr. Pelosi attempted to show his arresting officer, a California Highway Patrol trooper, a CHP charity membership card after the accident.

The apparent attempt to keep himself out of trouble did not go over well and Mr. Pelosi’s membership in the CHP 11-99 Foundation was revoked, The Washington Examiner reported.

