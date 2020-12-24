Radical gender ideology is a harbinger of the fall of Western civilization.

If that sounds overly dramatic, consider that Tennessee is the only remaining state that doesn’t allow individuals who identify as a gender other than their sex to “correct” their birth certificate to the lie they’re living.

Tennessee became the last holdout after the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio struck down an attempt to preserve the Buckeye State’s rule against changing the sex designation on the official document, Mahoning Matters reported.

Despite Ohio’s cogent argument that changing birth certificates would compromise the record-keeping and historical purposes of the document, Judge Michael Watson, a President George W. Bush appointee, called Ohio’s arguments “nothing more than thinly veiled post-hoc rationales to deflect from the discriminatory impact of the policy.”

The decision on Dec. 16 favored the four plaintiffs, who filed suit against a 2016 policy change from the Ohio Department of Health that instituted the prohibition under then-Gov. John Kasich, CNN reported.

TRENDING: NYC Restaurants Join Together for Incredible Takedown of Andrew Cuomo

The American Civil Liberties Union celebrated the ruling, tweeting, “VICTORY! A federal court has struck down Ohio’s anti-trans birth certificate policy.”

“Trans people are the experts on our own genders, lives, and needs. We will keep fighting until we get rid of all discriminatory and burdensome requirements for ID changes around the country.”

VICTORY! A federal court has struck down Ohio’s anti-trans birth certificate policy. Trans people are the experts on our own genders, lives, and needs. We will keep fighting until we get rid of all discriminatory and burdensome requirements for ID changes around the country. — ACLU (@ACLU) December 16, 2020

“Finally, transgender people from Ohio will be able to correct their birth certificates so that this necessary identity document is consistent with their gender identities,” Kara Inglehart, staff attorney at the pro-LGBT Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund, said.

“Accurate birth certificates are essential. They are foundational to our ability to access a variety of benefits such as employment and housing, and to navigate the world freely and safely, as who we truly are.”

Inglehart is right about the purpose of birth certificates, but her conclusion is wrong when twisted to favor changing the document to suit someone’s chosen identity.

For instance, being classified as female on a birth certificate despite being male means that man would be able to compete in female sports, attend an all-girls’ school, use female bathrooms and locker rooms, be admitted to a women’s shelter for domestic abuse victims and even end up in a women’s correctional facility if arrested.

Women in all of those scenarios would now be at the mercy of any man who decided to bother with changing his birth certificate to gain access.

RELATED: Judge Rules Convicted Rapist Has Right to Taxpayer-Funded Sex Change, Spot in Women's Prison

Suddenly, verifying the individual’s sex on a birth certificate becomes impossible and makes the document completely irrelevant.

Even more troubling than these practical ramifications, however, is what this madness means for society.

Leftists always scream about how much they believe in science while they seem to care very little about it in any context that doesn’t support their twisted agenda.

Their disregard for science or even the most basic objective reality is what’s disturbing. If people can change the way their births are recorded because of how they feel about themselves later in life, then truth is meaningless.

Once they’ve won the right to change their gender on a birth certificate, why not change their birth date to reflect how young someone feels rather than their real age?

If a grown man is attracted to children, he could certainly identify as an 13-year-old and make his molestation of a teenage girl a non-issue.

That may sound crazy, but so does changing the sex designation on an official form — or at least it should to anyone interested in reality.

There views of the left are no longer based in reality, and it’s hard to find common ground or discuss issues rationally if the other side is all make-believe wishes.

Although disguised as a move toward civil rights, changing the sex on people’s birth certificates is really a move toward literal insanity.

If a country divided over political issues seems hard enough to keep together, what will become of a nation that can’t even agree on objective reality?

The answer is it won’t, and this move is one step closer to the collapse of Western civilization.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.