LSU forward Angel Reese decided to forgo her senior season on Wednesday when she announced she would instead enter the WNBA Draft.

The “Bayou Barbie” told Vogue that she had nothing left to prove as a college athlete and would make an attempt to become “one of the greatest basketball players to play.”

Over 12 million people tuned into Monday’s Elite Eight matchup between Reese’s Tigers and Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The most-watched women’s basketball game in history didn’t disappoint, and Clark’s spectacular play put Reese and LSU on ice.

The rematch of last year’s national championship game saw Reese underperform — posting only 17 points, although she did grab 20 rebounds in 36 minutes of play.

In last year’s match, Reese peeved some women’s hoops fans by taunting Clark.

Caitlin Clark could have taunted Angel Reese and LSU in revenge for what they did to her last year. She didn’t. Clark simply celebrated the moment with her team. Complete class act. Iowa onto the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/FRkEoSRvTV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 2, 2024

On Monday night, the Iowa point guard got the last laugh but was cordial when seen interacting with Reese after the buzzer.

The game would prove to be the last time Reese would ever suit up in a college uniform.

She told Vogue, “I didn’t want anything to be basic,” when referring to utilizing the publication to share her announcement.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” she added. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American.”

Reese concluded of her future, “My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

Reese also shared a video announcement on her X page, which began with a clip of her infamous ring taunt of Clark:

Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter. #BAYOUBARBIEOUT pic.twitter.com/EvkzUW08JV — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2024

LSU coach Kim Mulkey praised the fiery and at times controversial star in a statement obtained by ESPN.

“Angel transferred to LSU after my first season in Baton Rouge, and she helped transform our program,” she said. “When she came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons, and she has lived up to that. What a remarkable two years it has been.

“We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole,” Mulkey added. “She not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country.”

Mulkey concluded, “We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to see all that she accomplishes. We will miss her but will always cherish the two year’s we got to spend with her. Forever LSU.”

While Reese is preparing to go pro, Clark and the Hawkeyes will face off against UConn on Friday night on ESPN.

