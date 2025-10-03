Just When RFK Jr Gets Abortion Drug Back Under Review, FDA Approves Another Abortion Drug

Do not blame Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri for the confusion.

Instead, blame the administration of former President Joe Biden. Then blame the banality of the evil that both preserves abortion’s legality and celebrates its ubiquitousness.

Thursday on the social media platform X, Hawley expressed dismay over news that the Food and Drug Administration had approved another abortion pill, particularly after Kennedy announced last week that he would conduct a safety review on existing drugs.

“This is shocking,” Hawley wrote. “FDA has just approved ANOTHER chemical abortion drug, when the evidence shows chemical abortion drugs are dangerous and even deadly for the mother. And of course 100% lethal to the child.”

This is shocking. FDA has just approved ANOTHER chemical abortion drug, when the evidence shows chemical abortion drugs are dangerous and even deadly for the mother. And of course 100% lethal to the child. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 2, 2025

Four hours later, however, Kennedy clarified the situation regarding the abortion drug mifepristone. He also defended FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary

“The Biden administration removed mifepristone’s in-person dispensing rule without studying the safety risks. We are filling that gap,” Kennedy wrote Thursday on X. “Last month, I joined @DrMakaryFDA in writing to state attorneys general, pledging to review all the evidence — including real-world outcomes — on the safety of this drug. Recent studies already point to serious risks when mifepristone is used without proper medical oversight.”

Kennedy also posted screenshots of the letter to state attorneys general.

Should Congressional Republicans change the law that hamstrings the FDA in such cases? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But what about the FDA’s decision to approve what Hawley called “ANOTHER chemical abortion drug”? Kennedy addressed that, too.

“@US_FDA only approved a second generic mifepristone tablet because federal law requires approval when an application proves the generic is identical to the brand-name drug,” the secretary added.

In other words, this was not a new drug, but a generic version of an existing one. And federal law gave the FDA no choice.

The Biden administration removed mifepristone’s in-person dispensing rule without studying the safety risks. We are filling that gap. Last month, I joined @DrMakaryFDA in writing to state attorneys general, pledging to review all the evidence — including real-world outcomes — on… pic.twitter.com/G0eE4H4y42 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) October 2, 2025

While Kennedy did everything legally possible to address Hawley’s concern, a deeper issue obviously remains.

For instance, as recently as February, the FDA website unequivocally declared mifepristone safe for use.

“As of 2016, it is approved for use for medical termination of pregnancy up to 70 days of gestation,” per the FDA.

In other words, the problem runs deeper than the FDA or even the Biden administration. The real problem involves the banality of a widespread evil that allows a federal agency to characterize in casual terms the murder of an unborn baby more than two months after conception.

Indeed, that same evil blinds people to the ludicrousness of “safety” reviews for drugs designed to kill.

And that same evil lies at the heart of federal laws that prevent well-meaning officials like Kennedy from even pausing a drug’s approval.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.