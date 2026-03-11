Kamala Harris Cancels Multiple Book Tour Stops Amid Controversy

Days after it was revealed that California Highway Patrol officers have been providing security for former Vice President Kamala Harris on her book tour, even outside the state, Harris has canceled three events in California.

On Tuesday, events promoting her “107 Days” book tour in Sacramento, Anaheim, and San Diego appeared on Ticketmaster as canceled, according to KCRA-TV.

Ticketmaster said “a scheduling conflict” led to the cancellation of the events, titled “A Conversation with Kamala Harris.” Those who bought tickets will get a refund, Ticketmaster said.

Harris’s last event was in Oakland on March 3.

Tickets appear to still be available for April appearances in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

At that time, KCRA reported that California taxpayers were paying security costs for Harris wherever she went — including out-of-state and foreign appearances.

The report said “dozens of California Highway Patrol officers have been traveling with her for all of the former vice president’s book tour appearances.”

State officials refused to say how much the security details were costing taxpayers or how many officers were assigned to her.

Harris was assigned security protection after she left office, but President Donald Trump canceled that in September.

Kamala Harris cancels CA book tour amid criticism of taxpayer-funded security https://t.co/LxuCBRtQPt — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) March 11, 2026

Representatives for Harris have not answered questions about her state-funded detail.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton said that if elected, he would rescind the protection, which he called a “corrupt freebie.”

“The Kamala Harris book tour is obviously part of her presidential campaign,” Hilton explained. “Her donors — if she has any — should be paying for her security, not Californians who already pay the highest taxes in the country for the worst results.”

“This is yet another example of the Democrat political machine siphoning off taxpayer cash into their bottomless money pit of waste, fraud, and abuse,” he continued. “We are sick of it. As governor, I will immediately cancel this corrupt Kamala freebie.”

GOP Assemblyman Tom Lackey — who spent almost 30 years with the CHP — has said he thinks the security detail involves multiple officers.

He also thinks Harris deserves protection due to the recent escalation of political rhetoric, but said the public deserves to know how much is being spent, and he questioned whether it should continue.

“We’re living in an unstable environment right now, and it’s really hard to predict circumstances and people’s behavior, and so she deserves that kind of protection,” Lackey told KCRA.

“All I know is it’s a lot, it is a significant amount of money,” he added. “Where the slippery slope starts to show up is the personal gain aspect. Should they be provided at the taxpayer’s expense? That’s a great question that deserves discussion.”

