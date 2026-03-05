Revealed: Kamala Harris' Book Tour Is Being Partially Funded by California Taxpayers

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly had California Highway Patrol officers serving as her personal security during her latest book tour.

“Harris got Joe Biden to sign an order for her federal government security to continue through July this year, but Trump ended it in September,” according to The New York Post. “The state of California then stepped in and granted her protection.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton said that if elected, he would rescind the protection, which he called a “corrupt freebie.”

“The Kamala Harris book tour is obviously part of her presidential campaign,” Hilton explained. “Her donors — if she has any — should be paying for her security, not Californians who already pay the highest taxes in the country for the worst results.”

“This is yet another example of the Democrat political machine siphoning off taxpayer cash into their bottomless money pit of waste, fraud, and abuse,” he continued. “We are sick of it. As governor, I will immediately cancel this corrupt Kamala freebie.”

He added, “Our brave CHP officers have enough on their plate dealing with the Democrats’ crime wave without having to traipse around after a failed and rejected machine politician who can’t bear to be out of the limelight.”

Dozens of officers have been taken away from their regular duties since September to follow Harris across the country as she touts a failed White House run by pushing her memoir “107 Days.”

State officials haven’t released exact numbers to the public, but GOP Assemblyman Tom Lackey — who spent almost 30 years with the CHP — believes it to be substantial.

He also thinks Harris deserves protection due to the recent escalation of political rhetoric, but said the public deserves to know how much is being spent, and questioned whether it should continue.

“We’re living in an unstable environment right now, and it’s really hard to predict circumstances and people’s behavior, and so she deserves that kind of protection,” Lackey told KCRA-TV.

“All I know is it’s a lot, it is a significant amount of money,” he added. “Where the slippery slope starts to show up is the personal gain aspect. Should they be provided at the taxpayer’s expense? That’s a great question that deserves discussion.”

