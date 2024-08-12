Kamala Harris Copies One of Trump's Signature Campaign Promises, But Her Past Betrays Her

Vice President Kamala Harris has an authenticity problem that would disqualify her from high office anywhere outside the Democratic Party.

For instance, according to The Washington Post, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee held a campaign rally Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she copied one of former President Donald Trump’s more recent ideas by pledging to “eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers.”

On the social media platform Truth Social, Trump responded by reminding Harris of an inconvenient truth.

“This is the real Kamala!” Trump wrote.

The former president then provided a link to an Internal Revenue Service news release dated Feb. 6, 2023.

In short, the IRS announced a “proposed revenue procedure that would establish the Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement (SITCA) program.”

Indeed, like all tyrants, IRS bureaucrats cannot get enough of the word “compliance.”

“The proposed SITCA program is designed to take advantage of advancements in point-of-sale, time and attendance systems, and electronic payment settlement methods to improve tip reporting compliance,” the news release read.

In other words, if Harris loved Trump’s idea, then why did President Joe Biden’s IRS announce the SITCA program? Where did the vice president stand on the issue 18 months ago?

Later on Saturday, Trump elaborated on Harris’ opportunistic theft of his idea.

Do you think tips should be taxed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Kamala Harris, whose ‘Honeymoon’ period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy. The difference is, she won’t do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes! This was a TRUMP idea — She has no ideas, she can only steal from me. Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY – It won’t happen. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” the former president wrote.

The William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas bills itself as “the world’s preeminent hospitality management school.”

Thus, Harris chose the special pandering occasion of a rally on the UNLV campus to shamelessly steal from Trump.

Of course, Democrats in Congress and the Biden administration could have done something about taxes on tips. That, however, would have required them to act in the interests of Americans rather than say, illegal immigrants.

Harris, therefore, has a credibility problem as well as an authenticity problem. After all, no honest person believes that as president she would actually make good on her stolen campaign promise.

Unfortunately, this offers us no comfort, for Harris’ phoniness and intellectual dishonesty almost certainly constitute two of her most appealing qualities in a party filled with voters who adore empty platitudes and reject obvious truths in favor of diabolical lies.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.