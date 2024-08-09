Watch: 'Normal' Tim Walz Supports 10-Year-Olds Getting Transgender Care

If we suddenly learned that satanic pedophiles actually run the world, would it not explain everything?

To be clear, that half-joking question does not refer to any particular individual, but to millions of adults who subscribe to a demonic ideology of tolerance that apparently leaves them feeling empowered to obsess over children’s sexuality — an obsession most healthy adults would regard as weird.

For instance, in a clip from a 2017 town hall posted Thursday to social media platform X, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, whom Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris tabbed as her running mate on Tuesday, talked openly about 10-year-olds choosing whatever bathroom happened to align with their gender identity.

In other words, Walz has thought about children’s sexuality for at least seven years.

“In many cases, these are children my son’s age, a 4th-grader, a 10-year-old, who just want to go to the bathroom, and their identity is, they are male or female, and they just go in that bathroom and use it,” Walz said at the end of the clip.

Sometimes one forgets how long the “identity” nonsense has persisted, for this town hall preceded even Walz’s governorship. The embattled Democrat, currently embroiled in a “stolen valor” controversy, won Minnesota’s 2018 gubernatorial election.

Meanwhile, in the weeks since former President Donald Trump chose Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate in the 2024 election, Democrats have tried to paint Vance in particular and Trump’s entire MAGA movement in general as “weird.”

In fact, the entire establishment media seems to have received instructions to disseminate the new “weird” talking point around the same time.

Vance, of course, emerged from humble origins, achieved spectacular success, served in the Marines, married and had a family. Democrats call that weird.

Talking about children’s sexuality, however, constitutes “normal” in Democrat-world.

But the depravity runs much deeper.

In a recent interview with X owner Elon Musk, Canadian psychologist and prominent conservative intellectual Jordan Peterson described the entire phenomenon of “gender-affirming care” — and telling boys to use the girls’ bathroom constitutes “gender-affirming care” to leftists like Walz — as worse in one respect than any historical atrocity he has studied.

“At least the bloody Nazis knew it was wrong and tried to hide it,” Peterson said near the beginning of a nearly eight-minute clip posted to X.

WOW WOW WOW LISTEN to this amazing convo with @jordanbpeterson and @elonmusk in full but one of the final topics is particularly emotional: the LIE of “gender affirming care” in the wake of CA Governor @GavinNewsom passing #AB1955.

Therein lies the truly demonic element of “gender-affirming care” for children.

In other words, when the Nazis committed atrocities, they concealed them. But when Walz and other woke leftists talk about children’s sexuality, they think themselves compassionate.

After all, the town hall audience applauded when Walz mentioned “the safety, security and belongingness of every single child.”

Of course, everyone who is not a psychopath wants children to have safety, security and a sense of belonging. So the audience members did not applaud those platitudes in particular. They applauded themselves, and for no other reason than for the sheer satisfaction of thinking themselves more compassionate than others.

Some might call that weird.

