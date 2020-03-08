Kamala Harris Endorses Biden Merely Months After Accusing Him of Racism

Joe Biden’s going to have to do better than this.

The latest attempt by the Democratic establishment to close its ranks around the former vice president in his quest for the nomination over the insurgent socialist Bernie Sanders rolled out Sunday with a social media video by California Sen. Kamala Harris.

But as far as sincerity goes, as conservative commentator Byron York indicated in a Twitter post, hostage videos carry more conviction.

In the video, released on Twitter early Sunday, Harris praises Biden’s commitment to the underdog in a nervous tone, with eyes all flicking so wildly it’s easy to imagine a man off-camera, armed with a rifle and monitoring every word she says.

Recorded “with hostage-tape production values, Harris frames endorsement of Biden in terms of civil rights – same subject she attacked him on during campaign,” York wrote.

TRENDING: 'We All See What’s Going on Here:' Dem Strategist Says 'Deteriorating' Biden Will Lead to Disaster for Party

Check it out here:

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

It’s increasingly difficult to take anything literally any Democrat says as the days of 2020 bring the country ever closer to Election Day, but the scripted praise Harris showers on Biden is bad even for liberals.

Do you think Kamala Harris is angling for a job from Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Remember that Harris all but called Biden an Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan during a Democratic primary debate in June because of his opposition to forced busing — (“I do not believe you are a racist,” Harris told Biden, according to NBC, in a way that let audiences draw the opposite conclusion).

Her newfound appreciation for Biden’s commitment to civil rights is more laughable than laudatory.

“And, you guys know, we have yet to achieve those ideals, but one of the greatest things about us is we are willing to fight to get there … I have decided that I am with great enthusiasm going to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States,” Harris said (emphasis added because she didn’t have any in her tone of voice).

As the conservative website Twitchy.com noted, a whole lot of people weren’t buying it.

Yeah she’s seems extremely enthusiastic about this endorsement. 😂 — magalopes (@mlwelch31) March 8, 2020

RELATED: Watch Kamala's Face as Schumer Scolds Her for Laughing During Live Impeachment Conference

I watched for about a minute to see if she was blinking to send a hostage message. What a train wreck the Democrat party is becoming. — Cate Long (@cate_long) March 8, 2020

There has to be a still from this video showing her holding up the current day’s newspaper. — Belize042 (@belize042) March 8, 2020

But some commenters noted that Harris might not have been being held hostage by anything but her own ambition. Putting herself on the side of a man she castigated on national television less than nine months ago could well be a small price to pay to get herself a big job in a Biden administration if Democrats manage to win nine months from now against President Donald Trump.

“Hey everybody, remember when I told @JoeBiden during the debates that he was a terrible person because of his stance on Civil Rights & busing? Well, my bad, nevermind, because I want a job in his admin if he wins the White House. Go Joe!” – @KamalaHarris — Jeff Ellington 🤠🐴🌵🌮 (@Jeff__Ellington) March 8, 2020

Promises made. The lure of money and political power.

Deception, manipulation and phoney. — Cindy Mann (@cinmann1) March 8, 2020

And there just might be something to that.

As The Hill reported when Harris dropped out of the race in December, Biden hinted there might be good things ahead for her in a Biden White House.

“She is solid. She can be president someday herself. She can be the vice president. She can go on to be a Supreme Court justice,” he said. “She can be an attorney general. She has enormous capability.”

Kamala Harris on the Supreme Court or as United States attorney general would be very bad news for the American people and their constitutionally guaranteed liberties.

The good news here for Trump and his supporters is that anyone who’s been paying attention knows how little Kamala Harris’ words are actually worth.

This is a senator, remember, who was a vocal part of the Democrats’ attacks on then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during the 2018 confirmation process. (Harris was so bad even The Washington Post “fact-checker” awarded her four “Pinocchios” —basically calling her a liar — for claiming Kavanaugh was “going after” contraception.)

While questioning Kavanaugh directly at one point, she referred to the United States Constitution as “that book that you carry.”

During her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, she publicly blamed its problems on alleged sexism and racism inherent in the American electorate (a Democratic primary electorate, no less).

And now Kamala Harris is mustering “great enthusiasm” for the presidential campaign of a man she once tried to smear with the stain of racism.

But even Americans who don’t follow politics closely should have learned enough about Kamala Harris by now to distrust anything she says.

Biden’s going to have to do better than this – it’s just hard to see how he can.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.