Kamala's Husband Deletes 'Revisionist' Hanukkah Post That Shamefully Twisted the Story

And Americans thought Kamala Harris was the embarrassing half of the couple.

It turns out, the vice president’s husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, has a talent for humiliating himself and his country that could rival his wife’s empty-headed blather.

On Monday, he proved it with a social media post that botched the story of Hanukkah so badly it had to be taken down — but the damage was already done.

In the now-deleted post, Emhoff wrote what he apparently thought was the story of one of Judaism’s best-known holidays, and in the process turned an epic victory of military power and perseverance in faith into a tale of failure, hiding and despair.

Doug Emhoff deleted this, which is not the story of Hanukkah, the Maccabean Revolt depicted in the Bible https://t.co/hhMd38OPMd pic.twitter.com/kvs1UikYOx — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) December 12, 2023

“In the Hanukkah story, the Jewish people were forced into hiding,” Emhoff’s post stated. “No one thought they would survive or that the few drops of oil they had would last.

“But they survived and the oil kept burning …

“It was during these dark nights that the Maccabees dedicated themselves to maintaining hope and faith in the oil, each other, and their Judaism.

“In these dark times, I think of that story.”

In reality, as History.com notes, Hanukkah is a holiday commemorating a military victory by the Hebrews in the second century B.C., when the Maccabees overthrew the Greeks who had conquered Israel and desecrated the Temple in Jerusalem. It’s a story of military might destroying military might.

Hanukkah was a cleansing an rededication of the Temple, where one day’s worth of oil miraculously lasted for eight. (Syndicated columnist and National Review senior writer David Harsanyi has an even more bloodsoaked version here.)

Emhoff’s kind of garbage — which reads like it was spewed out by some artificial intelligence program’s beta version — would be insulting coming from any big name in an American presidential administration. But Emhoff is Jewish — a man The New York Times last year called the “Face of White House Fight Against Antisemitism.”

His “Hanukkah story” is such a betrayal of reality he makes the abortion-promoting President Joe Biden look like he’s really a “devout Catholic.”

And Emhoff was hammered on social media.

Wait you’re telling me Doug Emhoff doesn’t know anything about Judaism I can’t believe it I’m totally shocked I’m stunn- https://t.co/tJ5JXfZ192 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 12, 2023

Doug Emhoff is the first Jewish spouse to a Vice President and doesn’t know the story of Hanukkah… pretty embarrassing https://t.co/nHbW57ftTf — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 12, 2023

Wait, what? The story of Hanukkah is not the story of “hiding,” but of winning the war. It’s the story of faith and the story of reestablishing the Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel. Emhoff is somehow responsible for fighting antisemitism, but he can’t get his terms… https://t.co/PqB9bzyoGZ — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) December 11, 2023

And this one puts it perfectly:

Emhoff’s revisionist Hanukkah story wasn’t just a random mistelling. It portrayed passivity and submissiveness as the goal for Jews. The true Hanukkah story is one of courage, determination, and physical bravery — of 3 years of fighting by a small group of Jews, culminating in a… https://t.co/Ps0EwVeBY4 — Mitchell Spector (@spectorms) December 12, 2023

“Emhoff’s revisionist Hanukkah story wasn’t just a random mistelling,” the user wrote. “It portrayed passivity and submissiveness as the goal for Jews. The true Hanukkah story is one of courage, determination, and physical bravery …”

This is a time when Israel is at war with Hamas — the terrorist organization that launched a massive attack Oct. 7 that murdered more than 1,200 Israelis and took hundreds hostage.

Leftists supporting the Palestinian murderers would like nothing better than for Israel to adopt to the image Emhoff described — Jews hiding, cowering in fear and hoping for a miracle from a few drops of oil.

Exactly the opposite is happening in Israel and Gaza now, as Israel defies the international left to destroy its enemies.

Of course, it goes without saying that any Republican — much less any Republican named “Trump” — who had botched a story of a religious holiday like this it would be wall-to-wall coverage in the establishment media with outrage hurled down from the morally superior heights of liberalism.

But this is the Biden administration, and the figure is the Jewish man who’s married to chronically embarrassing Kamala Harris. The establishment media will ignore it, but Americans, Israelis, and educated men and women around the world won’t.

Harris isn’t the only one in her marriage who can humiliate her country.

