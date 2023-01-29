Rap superstar and ostensible 2024 presidential candidate Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been named as a suspect in a battery investigation after an apparent altercation.

West was recorded hurling a woman’s phone after the latter refused to stop filming him.

You can check out the incident yourself and determine if she was in the wrong here:

According to TMZ, it’s not yet clear if the woman in the video was professional paparazzi or if she was just a citizen who happened to spot one of the most famous people in the world.

In the video, which has also been making the rounds via TMZ, an irate West is yelling at the woman for “running up on [him].”

Things took a turn when the woman tried to reason with West, saying “you’re a celebrity.”

As soon as she began that thought (and before she could even finish the word “celebrity”), West had physically yanked the phone from the woman’s hands before tossing it. According to multiple outlets, that woman has since filed charges.

The incident in question reportedly occurred on Friday, at approximately 4:37 p.m. As the Ventura County Star noted, no injuries were reported.

The Star also reported that the incident took place at an intersection near the Sports Academy (previously named the Mamba Sports Academy after the late Kobe Bryant).

According to TMZ, West’s daughter, North, “had a scheduled basketball game” at the complex during the time of the incident. It’s not clear if North had just finished a game or if she was going to be playing.

No arrest had been made at the time of this writing.

For West, this is the latest incident in what’s been a rough calendar year for him.

In March 2022, West finalized his divorce with Kim Kardashian after months of speculation that things were not well in their marriage.

After that, West quietly disappeared from the public eye for a minute, before re-emerging with some comments that many deemed anti-semitic.

So anti-semitic, in fact, that West became persona non grata in the celebrity world.

Then came the Twitter suspension … and reinstatement … and suspension yet again.

Amid the game of musical chair Twitter suspensions, West also found time to announce a bid for presidency in 2024 … a bid that former President Donald Trump is none too fond of.

All of the above took place in 2022 alone.

Given the way his 2023 has begun, with allegations of battery being levied against him, it’s not looking like this roller coaster ride that is Kanye West will be leveling off anytime soon.

