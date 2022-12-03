The best that can be said for Kanye West is that he’s certainly had himself an interesting autumn.

Things began, innocuously enough, with a relatively normal interview in October on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in which the rapper sounded lucid, if a bit outré.

That would quickly progress to a series of anti-Semitic social posts that lost West — also known as “Yeezy” or just “Ye” — most of his sponsors, to an announced presidential run, which made David Duke’s 1992 campaign seem plausible, to a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with former President Donald Trump and Holocaust denier/waste of carbon Nick Fuentes.

Given the pace of events these last couple of weeks, you’d think West would take the holidays off. Call it an early Christmas break, spend the next few weeks watching Hallmark movies, and reconvene in January, when maybe his mental health and public image had improved.

Instead, he unveiled a logo of sorts for his 2024 presidential run on Friday: a Star of David with a swastika in the middle.

Horrifying – a swastika embedded within a Jewish star. Does Kanye West have to physically hurt a Jewish person before you act @elonmusk? pic.twitter.com/VUs1MdhK4o — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 2, 2022

According to BuzzFeed, West ran the abomination along with the text “YE24. LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH.” YE24, just in case you didn’t guess, is a reference to his 2024 presidential run, which I’m guessing didn’t get a boost from that “#LOVESPEECH.”

Anyhow, @StopAntisemites’ question was swiftly answered, since Twitter promptly nixed West’s account. Again.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted in reply to another user, according to Reuters.

However, Musk did a bit more than that during a text conversation with West, if screenshots that the rapper posted on his Truth Social account are any indication.

The iMessage conversation, at least what’s visible of it, began with Musk telling Ye “you have gone too far. This is not love.”

West responded, asking “Who made you the judge.”

Musk’s response may surprise more than a few people:

Our Father, which art in heaven

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Kanye’s apparent response: “I’m Jesus name.”

This, in fairness, might have been autocorrect. In Kanye’s case, one doesn’t necessarily give him the benefit of that doubt. After all, this is a man who once penned a song called “I Am a God,” which included this interesting colloquy with the Almighty:

I just talked to Jesus

He said, “What up Yeezus?”

I said, “S*** I’m chilling

Trying to stack these millions”

I know he the most high

But I am a close high

Which isn’t to say West hasn’t had moments of religious enlightenment in the past. That said, to all outside observers not named Nick Fuentes, it’s clear the rapper is going through a season of chasmic spiritual darkness where his gargantuan ego has blotted out the light of the Lord — and of his mental well-being, apparently.

Yes, I doubt Musk is pleased with West right now, particularly since you know he’ll be repurposed as a cudgel to show what “free speech absolutism” really looks like. (Of course, the very fact this got West suspended indicates this very much isn’t what Musk is talking about in terms of free speech.)

Instead, he offered a prayer — one Kanye very much needs as he’s lost inside the dark forest of his own bigotries, illnesses and egomaniacal delusions.

Like him or loathe him, it’s a prayer more of us should consider saying about Kanye. He’s clearly a sick man at the moment — but God, in his infinite power, can heal even the most infirm individual, physically or spiritually. Heaven knows he needs all the prayer he can get.

