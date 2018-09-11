SECTIONS
Kathy Griffin Blames Fallout From Beheading Stunt on Sexism

Comedian Kathy Griffin now claims sexism is behind the slowdown in her career.Newshub / YouTube screen shotComedian Kathy Griffin claims sexism is behind the slowdown in her career. (Newshub / YouTube screen shot)

By Jack Davis
at 7:00am
Appalling bad taste had nothing to do with the reaction to her photograph holding a mock severed head of the president, comedian Kathy Griffin now maintains.

It was sexism.

“I was on the no-fly list, and I had to be interrogated, like I said, by the feds under oath,” Griffin told The Hill for its “Rising” program.

“That also didn’t happen to any of the other guys who supposedly threatened the president, and I was singled out, and I think it’s because I’m a woman, and probably because I’m 57, and I don’t have a big network or studio behind me,” she continued.

Griffin complained that even though the photo was taken in May 2017, it has come to define her in the minds of many.

“I’m still dealing with the fallout from the photo in everyday life,” she said.

“I mean, I was walking down the street last week, and four people came up to me and were screaming, ‘You’re a traitor, you’re an ISIS.’ Like I said, it’s almost comical. Like, oh yeah, ISIS is recruiting a lot of 57-year-old, red-haired Irish comedian. Yeah, that’s their first choice,” she said.

Griffin is drawn to controversy, and joined the attacks on a cartoonist who mocked Serena Williams for a temper tantrum in last weekend’s U.S. Open. “:Hey @Knightcartoons just change your name to KKK Cartoons … Racist piece of s—t!” she tweeted Monday.

Griffin, however, has continued to define her career in terms of Trump-hating.

In June, Griffin posted a picture on Twitter of her and porn star Stormy Daniels — who has claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump — with each extending their middle fingers in a gesture meant for Trump, The Hill reported.

This summer she also took a Twitter swipe at first lady Melania Trump after the first lady expressed concern for children of illegal immigrants who were being detained at the U.S.-Mexican border.

“F— you, Melanie,” Griffin tweeted. “You know d— well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of s—.”

Griffin at one time apologized for the beheaded Trump photo, but now she celebrates it.

“I’m now fully embracing the photo,” she said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I was put through the Trump wood chipper although I didn’t break the law. Now I’m out and putting people on blast.”

Griffin said the fear others have of Trump is the only thing holding back her career.

“After my tour ends Nov. 4, I have nothing going on,” said Griffin. “Welcome to Hollywood! Not a special, not a show anywhere. It’s a shame. I’m really proud of my story and the historical nature of it. Everyone is afraid of getting a mean Tweet from Trump.”

