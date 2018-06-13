Kathy Griffin Launches Racially Tinged Attack on Kevin Hart for Not Mentioning Trump

Though her career was extensively damaged following an ill-advised photo shoot last year, comedian Kathy Griffin is planning another tour and continues to set her sights on President Donald Trump.

She is currently promoting the upcoming tour, which she named “Laugh Your Head Off” in a clear nod to the infamous image of her holding a facsimile of Trump’s bloodied head.

In a recent USA Today interview, Griffin doubled and tripled down on her divisive anti-Trump rhetoric, promising the same fare to audiences who come to see her new show.

Describing her deeply partisan jokes as a necessity in today’s political climate, Griffin went on to criticize those comics who shy away from such material.

“I do feel like this is such an anxiety-ridden time for everyone that there is a thirst for all kinds of comedy,” she said.

TRENDING: Cuomo’s New CNN Show Tanks While Fox News’ Ratings Soar

Griffin immediately shifted to denouncing the generally apolitical topics covered by actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

“And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart,” she said. “He doesn’t even mention Trump. I personally think that’s a p—- move because he’s a black man. But I guess he’s selling more tickets than I ever will.”

Hart took a more forgiving approach when asked last year about the Griffin controversy.

“You’re just looking at comics being comics,” he said in an appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

Are you interested in seeing Kathy Griffin’s new comedy act? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Comedians “always take risks,” he said, adding that “sometimes it can be distasteful.”

The USA Today interview covered both the controversial photo shoot and its aftermath, which resulted in a series of canceled engagements and endorsement deals and ultimately led to a public apology from Griffin. Despite the professional toll that decision took, she said she is still committed to the type of divisive social commentary for which she has become known.

“One of the things that’s great about being a comedian is you really do get to be a whistle-blower,” she said. “I like to do it through comedy.”

Citing a fan base eager to hear her perspective, Griffin pledged not to be intimidated into giving it up.

“People love to hear these stories, so I’m not going to walk away from it,” she said. “I have a hell of a story to tell.”

RELATED: Roger Stone Warns of a ‘Civil War’ if Democrats Impeach Trump

As The Western Journal reported, one of the high-profile appearances she lost in the aftermath of the photo was a spot alongside CNN’s Anderson Cooper during the cable news network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Cooper was one of the many celebrities who publicly distanced themselves from Griffin amid the backlash.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” he tweeted at the time. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.