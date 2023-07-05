Kellyanne Conway Defends Ex-Husband Against the Left but Doesn't Let Him Completely Off the Hook

Kellyanne Conway jumped to the defense of her former husband, George Conway, on Twitter after many on the left turned on him for supporting the Supreme Court’s decision to ban the consideration of race in college admissions.

But in true Kellyanne fashion, she took a jab at him.

In a 6-3 vote last week along ideological lines, the court struck down the affirmative action policies of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina after reviewing their admissions process.

The majority opinion stated, “Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built or lessons learned, but the color of their skin. This Nation’s constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

Critics of race-based admissions processes have long argued that the policies put Asian Americans at a disadvantage.

George Conway, who is part Filipino, celebrated the ruling online.

“Before people start criticizing a decision they haven’t read, they should take a look at the facts of these ‘affirmative action’ cases, in particular the outrageous facts of the case from my alma mater, Harvard,” the Lincoln Project co-founder wrote on Twitter.

He added, “Race wasn’t just a ‘factor’ in the mix. Asian-Americans were systematically denied admission because of their race, and everyone should stop pretending otherwise.”

Before people start criticizing a decision they haven’t read, they should take a look at the facts of these “affirmative action” cases, in particular the outrageous facts of the case from my alma mater, Harvard. Race wasn’t just a “factor” in the mix. Asian-Americans were… — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 29, 2023

He later defended himself after far-left “Star Trek” actor George Takei took issue with his opinion:

These numbers are similar to how groups once opposed same-sex marriage. Polls don’t make things right, and pointing to them doesn’t win legal arguments. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 30, 2023

Left-wing extremist Elie Mystal, a frequent MSNBC guest and the “justice correspondent” for The Nation, also aimed his sights at Conway via a pair of tweets:

WARNING: One of the following social media posts contains language that some readers might find offensive.

Happy “George Conway is not your friend” Day for all who observe. It happens right around this time in June every goddamn year. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 29, 2023

Just his usual support of awful 6-3 FedSoc opinions –which he does all the time, uninterrupted. But people noticed it today because of affirmative action. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 29, 2023

Kellyanne, who announced her divorce from George Conway earlier this year, defended him from Mystal in a lengthy tweet.

“Attacking [George] for agreeing with #SupremeCourt that it’s unconstitutional to consider race in college admissions is especially rich,” she wrote. “George is Asian; a product of public schools; accepted to Harvard at 16, Yale Law School at 20; made partner at top law firm at 30; not a [nepotism] baby; immigrant mother & non-college degree father; he paid off his student loans; checked no box; asked for no special preferences.”

The one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump predictably took a shot at her former husband, even as she defended him.

She concluded, “He got Twitter-famous for attacking his wife & her boss. But he’s earned respect for making his own way, relying on merit and hard work.”

Attacking @gtconway3d for agreeing with #SupremeCourt that it’s unconstitutional to consider race in college admissions is especially rich. George is Asian; a product of public schools; accepted to Harvard at 16, Yale Law School at 20; made partner at top law firm at 30; not a… https://t.co/bnRnFhAVnA — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) July 1, 2023

One Twitter user praised the political strategist for being “gracious” to her former husband:

This may be the most gracious tweet I’ve seen, all things considered. — William Keane (@largebill68) July 1, 2023

The Conways often made headlines throughout Trump’s presidency and first two campaigns for taking shots at one another publicly in spite of the fact they were married.

Kellyanne’s defense of George Conway earned her the appreciation of her daughter Claudia.

Look at this little co-parenting civil slay 👏👏👏👏proud of u both even tho I disagree — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) July 1, 2023

The teen wrote, “Look at this little co-parenting civil slay … proud of u both even tho I disagree.”

