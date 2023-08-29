Kellyanne Conway and Mike Pence may be closer than you realize.

According to a report from The List, Pence’s nephew John Pence and Conway’s cousin Giovanna Coia got married in September 2019, forging a familial link between the former vice president and Donald Trump’s senior advisor.

The pair, who had their ceremony at the Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, have since given birth to a son named Jack.

The couple both share their relatives’ political backgrounds.

John Pence followed in his uncle’s footsteps by obtaining a law degree from Indiana University and was appointed a deputy executive director for Donald Trump’s campaign committee in 2017.

Giovanna, meanwhile, studied at The Catholic University in Washington D.C., and went on to become a press assistant at The White House during the Trump administration.

The couple are believed to have met during this period and became engaged in 2018, before tying the knot the following year.

Both John and Giovanna are also understood to be supporting his uncle’s presidential campaign, even though the former vice-president continues to poll at an average of less than 5 percent.

Conway has yet to formally endorse a candidate in the 2024 Republican primary, although previously suggested she would support Pence in the event that Trump declined to run.

Last year, she told The Wall Street Journal’s “Free Expression” podcast that Trump should think “very deeply about supporting his vice president, because they were a magical, magnificent, marvelous team.”

“The Trump/Pence accomplishments are remarkable, and we can go through them,” she said at the time.

“People don’t seem to want to, but if he runs for president, he’ll be talking about that,” she continued. “If Mike Pence runs for president instead of Donald Trump, if Donald Trump says no, he’ll be talking about the Trump-Pence accomplishments.”

Back in April, Page Six reported that Trump was attempting to “woo” Conway into joining his campaign team, although four months on she has yet to do so.

“He credits her with helping him win the last time,” a source close to Trump told the outlet. “He always appreciated so much and understood the value she brought to 2016. Without her, it wouldn’t have happened.”

