Kids Can Only Watch Tragedy Unfold After Dad Guides Family of Ducks Across Street

A good Samaritan tragically lost his life in Rocklin, California, on Thursday night.

Casey Rivara was on his way home from his children’s swim practice when he spotted a family of ducks struggling to cross the road and decided to pull over to help.

People stopped to watch and take pictures as the father of two helped the tiny animals get to safety, according to KCRA-TV.

A 12-year-old boy named William witnessed the incident. He said, “He got out of the car and was shooing the ducks, and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice.”

William recalled rolling down the car window to tell Rivara, “Good job,” and moments later tragedy struck.

The Rocklin Police Department release said a teenage driver struck Rivara at roughly 8:15 p.m.

The driver was cooperative and remained at the site of the accident, according to police. First responders rushed to Rivara’s aid, but it was too late. He died at the scene.

No arrests were made, and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

PICTURED: California father-of-two mowed down by car just moments after helping ducklings cross the road – as cops say driver, 17, who hit him likely WON’T face charges Casey Rivara was hit by a 17-year-old travelling down Stanford Ranch Boulevard in Rocklin pic.twitter.com/9vkGrZUt0t — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) May 23, 2023



William told KCRA-TV that he did not see the accident but heard it. He later stayed home from school due to the trauma of the event.

Would you help ducklings cross the street? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“He was the only person to get out of the car and try and help them and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It’s not fair,” William added.

Another 12-year-old, Jude, who was there, later returned to the scene to lay flowers and rubbers ducks in Rivara’s memory.

Rivara’s widow, Angel Chow, wrote a heartfelt Facebook post on Sunday, thanking everyone for their kind words and support during this difficult time.

“It’s truly humbling to hear how Casey has positively impacted your lives, and we’re extremely grateful for that,” Chow said.

She asked individuals to share their stories of her late husband, as she wants “to capture all of those wonderful memories of Casey in a beautiful book, one that our children can turn to whenever they miss him.

“This book will serve as a lasting tribute to his life, showcasing the profound impact he had on those around him,” Chow concluded.

Rivara’s aunt, Tracey, created a GoFundMe for the family that had raised over $85,000 at the time of writing this article. She wrote, “His family was Casey’s world, and to remain even closer to them he had recently started working at their children’s school.”

“Casey was the kindest, most amazing husband and father. Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion,” Tracey added. “The family is trying to figure out how to recover and keep going after this immense loss.

“If you would like to express your love and support for Angel and her family, we ask that you please contribute here in lieu of flowers, meals, and other acts of kindness.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.