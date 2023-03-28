Parler Share
Video: Jeremy Renner Provides Amazing Recovery Update Following Horrible Accident

 By George C. Upper III  March 28, 2023 at 8:00am
Actor Jeremy Renner posted a short video of himself walking on a treadmill on social media Sunday, a few days short of three months after being run over by a snow plow on New Year’s Day.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” the actor’s representatives said in a statement issued the day after the accident, according to Deadline.

Updates have been relatively rare since then, but it’s obvious that Marvel’s Hawkeye has come a long way since early January.

His fans were unsurprisingly pleased at the news, as their tweets demonstrated.

The 52-year-old actor suffered severe injuries after a 14,000-pound snow plow ran over him near his Reno, Nevada, home on New Year’s Day,  The New York Times reported.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Renner was assisting a family member whose vehicle got stuck at the time of the accident, according to the Times.

Renner had gotten off the plow after towing the vehicle successfully when it began to roll. The actor rushed to jump into the driver’s seat to stop the car from moving but failed. Instead, he was run over, The Times reported.

Renner suffered from “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and had to undergo surgery on Monday, a representative told The Times.

Renner’s success in cinema began in 2002 when he played serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the 2002 thriller “Dahmer.”

The actor then played supporting roles in multiple bigger films, such as the 2003 movie “S.W.A.T.” and 2007’s “28 Weeks Later.”

He is currently best known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avenger” series and the Disney+ streaming service series “Hawkeye.”

Renner was twice nominated for the Oscars for his acting — in 2008’s “The Hurt Locker” and in 2010’s film “The Town.”

He also stars as Mike McLusky in the Paramount+ TV series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

