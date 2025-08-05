Share
Kim Davis, left, is hoping the Supreme Court will hear her case regarding her First Amendment defense, which would shield her from any civil actions taken against her for her exerting her religious freedom rights.
Kim Davis Is Back, And the LGBT Crowd Is Terrified: County Clerk Is Heading for SCOTUS 10 Years After Left Destroyed Her Over Traditional Marriage Stand

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 5, 2025 at 6:16am
Ten years ago, a Kentucky county clerk named Kim Davis became the subject of an exceptionally long two-minutes hate on the part of the left.

The reason? She was a God-fearing Christian who would not grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples despite the Supreme Court’s decision to make gay marriage the law of the land in Obergefell v. Hodges.

Davis, the Rowan County clerk from 2015 to 2019, ultimately lost her case, although there was no actual evidence of harm or of same-sex couples denied the ability to be married because a county clerk had a religious objection to it spelled out in the Bible in verses too innumerable to cite without doing an entire thesis on it.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




