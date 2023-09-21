White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre steamrolled over Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy during Thursday’s press conference when Doocy asked about Joe Biden’s mounting border crisis.

Jean-Pierre, often known as KJP, called on Doocy in her Sept. 21 news conference and Doocy tried to ask about the thousands of illegals streaming across the border daily.

“So, what do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?” he asked KJP.

But the Biden media chief seemed more interested in off-topic spin than in answering the question.

“So what do you call it, Peter, when GOP puts forth a….” Jean-Pierre, who has a habit of ignoring questions she doesn’t like, started out with her non-answer.

UNBELIEVABLE: Karine Jean-Pierre just straight up REFUSED to answer questions from Fox News’ Peter Doocy after calling on him. She cuts him off, shuts him down, and moves on. pic.twitter.com/pGyrqPhNj0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2023

But Doocy, who often gets under Jean-Pierre’s skin, protested her evasion and tried to interrupt. And that sent KJP into ignore mode.

“Wait, no. No, no, no, no,” Jean-Pierre said.

Then she decided to dump it all. “I’m answering — okay, we’re gonna move on,” she said.

JUST IN: Karine Jean-Pierre straight up refused to answer Peter Doocy’s question about how 10,000 illegals are entering our country every single day. She tried to ignore the question and Doocy wasn’t having any of it. This is so pathetic. pic.twitter.com/Y97P1SPEaz — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) September 21, 2023

“Karine, it’s a question, OK?” Doocy replied, trying to get the Biden media chief back on topic.

“We’re moving on,” Jean-Pierre exclaimed, pointing to another reporter.

Doocy, though, tried to keep KJP’s attention, saying, “Karine, please. You said you were stopping the flow at the border. Ten thousand migrants…”

“Peter, I tried to answer the question, you stopped me. Let’s go,” Jean-Pierre said, as she continued her refusal to engage with the Fox News correspondent.

Still, Doocy’s was just one of the questions that the press corps asked about the border crisis. And throughout the meeting, Jean-Pierre did not have a single coherent answer about the tidal wave of illegals Joe Biden is allowing to stream across the border every day.

Here is the full Sept. 21 press conference, but queued to start at Doocy’s question.







The problem is getting worse by the day. Only days ago, it was reported that one of the largest mass illegal crossings ever seen was perpetrated in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin posted video of the crossing to social media on Monday.

“BREAKING: One of the largest mass illegal crossings we have ever seen took place in Eagle Pass, TX this morning, w/ Border Patrol sources telling us over 2,200 people crossed there since midnight,” he wrote.

BREAKING: One of the largest mass illegal crossings we have ever seen took place in Eagle Pass, TX this morning, w/ Border Patrol sources telling us over 2,200 people crossed there since midnight. It happened right next to the port of entry, as illegal immigrants continue to… pic.twitter.com/NDFX17r4vU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to sell off all the supplies the Trump administration had purchased to strengthen and rebuild the southern border barriers across our border with Mexico.

Biden has taken this action even as the number of illegals who are listed on a terror watchlist as “special interest aliens” has ballooned from 25,627 illegal border crossers in 2022 to an incredible 74,904 in a year.

