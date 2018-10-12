SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Democratic Senate Candidate: ‘I Don’t Care’ If Americans Join Taliban

U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema Alex Wong / Getty ImagesU.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Chuck Ross
at 12:56pm
Print

Audio has surfaced of Arizona Rep. Kyrsten Sinema saying during the heat of the war in Afghanistan that she had no problem with Americans joining the Taliban.

Sinema, a Democrat running for a U.S. Senate seat against Republican Rep. Martha McSally, made the comments during a radio interview in February 2003 with libertarian activist Ernest Hancock.

“As an individual, if I want to go fight in the Taliban army, I go over there and I’m fighting for the Taliban. I’m saying that’s a personal decision…,” Hancock said in the interview, which was first reported by CNN.

“Fine,” Sinema responded. “I don’t care if you want to do that, go ahead.”

A short clip of the interview has been on Youtube for more than six years.

TRENDING: FBI Director Responds to Democrat Complaints About Kavanaugh Investigation: ‘Process Was Followed’

The comments put Sinema in stark contrast with McSally, a former Air Force combat pilot who ran missions against the Taliban during the war in Afghanistan.

Both candidates are running to replace Jeff Flake, a Republican who decided not to run for re-election.

A spokeswoman for Sinema’s campaign told CNN that the candidate’s remarks were “clearly offhand and an effort to get back on the topic of why she opposed the war.”

Sinema’s comments to Hancock are not the first evidence of her staunch anti-war leanings.

Do you think Kyrsten Sinema has ruined her chances to win the Senate?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

A former spokeswoman for the Green Party, Sinema co-founded Local to Global Justice, an anti-war group that circulated pamphlets depicting American soldiers as gun-wielding skeletons.

In 2003, Sinema told the Arizona Republic that “the real Saddam and Osama lovers were Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.”

Video also recently surfaced of Sinema referring to her home state of Arizona as the “meth lab of democracy.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Former President George W. Bush, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, right.Jason and Bonnie Grower / Shutterstock

George W. Bush and Mitt Romney Rush to the Aid of Republican Candidate Locked in Tight Battle

Tyler Arnold

Ford Motors LogoJuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock

Ford Motors Fires Back at the Media Blaming Trump Tariffs for Layoffs

Hanna Bogorowski

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey GrahamWin McNamee / Getty Images

Lindsey Graham Responds to TV Comedian’s Attack: ‘She Knows Zero About Me’

Evie Fordham

New York Post / Twitter screen shot

Owner of Limo That Crashed and Killed 20 May Have Helped FBI Foil a Terror Plot

Savannah Pointer

Hillary Clinton told CNN that Democrats 'cannot be civil' when dealing with Republicans.CNN screen shot

Democratic Senator Turns on Hillary Clinton Over Civility Comments – ‘That’s Ridiculous’

Patrick Brown

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg waves at a news conference in May during a gathering of tech start-ups and leaders in Paris.Frederic Legrand / Shutterstock

Facebook Purge: Here Is the List of Pages Deleted by Facebook

Savannah Pointer

A woman grabs and pushes a pro-life supporter at a rally in Toronto.Toronto Against Abortion / YouTube screen shot

Violence Escalates, Another Pro-Life Woman Physically Attacked After Engaging in Civil Debate

Chris Agee

Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway criticized Hillary Clinton for saying politics would only become more civil when Democrats are in control.Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway Hits Hillary Clinton on ‘Dangerous’ Comments About Civility

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.